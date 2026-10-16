COCOCO Home Spotlights The North Carolina Craftspeople Behind Every Sofa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned COCOCO Home highlights the skilled hands and time-honored process behind every made-to-order piece handcrafted in its North Carolina workshop.

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COCOCO Home, a family-owned custom furniture maker based in North Carolina, is highlighting the craftsmanship and hands-on production process behind its furniture as the company continues a tradition of made-to-order manufacturing established in 2009. Every sofa, sectional, and chesterfield is handcrafted to order by skilled craftspeople working in the company's North Carolina facility, keeping the people who build each piece at the center of the process.The production process begins with a solid hardwood frame, constructed and inspected before upholstery work begins. From that foundation, craftspeople apply their expertise across multiple stages of production, including fabric or leather cutting, hand-stitching, cushion construction, upholstery, and detailed finishing. Quality checks throughout the process help ensure that each piece meets the company's standards before it leaves the workshop.For buyers interested in handcrafted leather furniture with a clear production story, this level of hands-on craftsmanship offers an opportunity to understand more about how a piece comes together. Rather than selecting a finished item from existing inventory, COCOCO Home customers work through a made-to-order process in which materials, dimensions, configurations, and design details can be selected to suit their individual project.The breadth of customization reflects the depth of the team's capabilities. Customers can choose from a wide selection of premium leathers, performance fabrics, and specialty velvets while also specifying dimensions, configurations, arm styles, cushion options, and other design details. For customers looking for leather furniture from North Carolina that can be tailored to their space, these options allow the finished piece to reflect both the room and the way it will be used.A visit to a COCOCO Home showroom gives customers an opportunity to experience that process in person. Visitors can explore upholstery options, handle material samples, test different seating styles, and discuss their project directly with the COCOCO Home team before placing an order. That hands-on experience allows customers to make design decisions based on the actual materials and furniture rather than relying solely on online images.Behind every finished piece is a team of craftspeople responsible for transforming individual selections into a completed piece of furniture. Upholstery, stitching, cushioning, and finishing each require attention to detail, with multiple skilled hands contributing to the appearance, construction, and feel of the final product.“Every piece that leaves our workshop has been touched by multiple sets of skilled hands, and that is something we consider a feature, not a cost,” said Gary Mangione, co-founder of COCOCO Home.“The craftspeople in our North Carolina facility take genuine ownership of what they build, and customers can feel that attention in the finished furniture. That is what we have been doing since 2009, and it is what we plan to keep doing.”COCOCO Home's approach reflects the company's broader belief that custom furniture should be built around the customer rather than asking the customer to adapt to a predetermined product. By combining made-to-order production with a North Carolina workshop and direct customer guidance, the company gives homeowners and designers an involved role in creating furniture specifically for their spaces.Seventeen years on from its founding, the family-owned company remains focused on handcrafted furniture, personalized design, and a production process that keeps skilled craftspeople at the center of every piece. Customers can explore the collection, request material samples, or visit a COCOCO Home showroom to begin planning a custom piece.About COCOCO Home: COCOCO Home is a family-owned, North Carolina-based custom furniture maker specializing in handcrafted leather and fabric sofas, sectionals, and chesterfields built to order since 2009. Every piece is handcrafted by skilled craftspeople in the company's North Carolina workshop, with customers able to select from a range of upholstery materials, configurations, dimensions, and design options. Customers can explore the collection, request fabric swatches, or schedule a design consultation by visiting Cococohome or one of the company's showrooms.

Emma Sivess

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COCOCO Home Spotlights the North Carolina Craftspeople Behind Every Sofa News Provided By Unlimited Content October 16, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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