NH-66 Flaws To Be Probed In Kerala, Report To Be Sent To Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) The Kerala government will investigate alleged flaws in the construction of National Highway 66 and bring the findings to the attention of the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Public Works Minister P.K. Basheer told the Assembly on Friday.

The assurance comes amid concerns over the design and construction of the highway, particularly the use of raised embankments and underpasses that have drawn criticism in densely populated areas of Kerala.

Replying to a submission by G. Sudhakaran MLA, Basheer said the government would examine the alleged deficiencies and forward the report to the Centre after it was received.

Sudhakaran had demanded that the 16-km stretch from Kalarkode to the northern side of the Thottappally spillway in Alappuzha district be converted into a continuous elevated highway.

He also sought a review of the shortcomings in the existing construction.

However, the minister said converting the stretch into a continuous elevated highway would be difficult at this stage, as most of the work had already been completed.

Such a change would require major alterations to the approved design, extensive reconstruction and additional expenditure, he said.

Basheer explained that the ownership, control and development of national highways rested with the Central government.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of NH-66 in Kerala.

He said the choice between elevated highways, flyovers, underpasses, embankments and retaining structures depended on engineering requirements, traffic conditions and technical and financial feasibility.

Elevated highways also involved higher costs because of the need for piles, pillars and superstructures.

Sudhakaran argued that the design of NH-66 should have given greater consideration to Kerala's high population density and the large number of towns along the route.

He said the construction of raised roads resembling walls and underpasses resembling tunnels at some locations had caused concern among residents.

The minister did not offer any immediate assurance that the existing structures would be redesigned.

Instead, the proposed investigation and submission of its findings to the Centre will determine the next steps on the alleged construction deficiencies.

The issue puts the focus on whether the concerns raised over the highway's design and execution can be addressed without major reconstruction of sections where work is substantially complete.