Pakistan: Fear Grips Dozens Of Christian Families Following Mob Attacks, Blasphemy Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 16 (IANS) A Christian man's house and shop were set ablaze by a Muslim mob in Pakistan's Punjab province after he was accused of blasphemy. Subsequently, over 35 Christian families were forced to leave their homes amid fear of further violence, a report has detailed.

A day prior to the incident, police arrested a 40-year-old Christian man, identified as Kamran Masih, who ran a small pharmacy in Gharial Kalan village of Punjab. Local Muslims had accused him of sharing a blasphemous video in WhatsApp groups, Christian Daily International reported, citing a source.

"As word of Masih's arrest spread, his family and other Christians started fleeing the village, fearing a mob attack," Christian Daily International-Morning Star News quoted the source on condition of anonymity.

The source stated that dozens of Muslims gathered near Masih's shop and his residence to protest and set fire to the two buildings.

Human rights organisations and legal experts have criticised blasphemy laws of Pakistan, stressing that the provisions are vulnerable to misuse in personal disputes and other conflicts and have disproportionately impacted religious minorities, Christian Daily International reported.

On July 22, a leading minority group accused Pakistan of failing to curb the misuse of blasphemy laws, citing false allegations, widespread mob violence against the accused and failure to protect the minorities from their consequences.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), the blasphemy laws remain among Pakistan's most "controversial issues", with their impact on religious minorities and the continued failure of institutions to prevent their misuse.

The rights body noted that one of the biggest failures has been the inability of Pakistan's justice system to safeguard the innocent from false allegations.

Referring to the case of Rimsha Masih, a Pakistani Christian girl with Down syndrome, the VOPM said that the incident exposed serious weaknesses in the system. She was accused of desecrating the Quran, but subsequent evidence indicated that the allegations were“fabricated”.

While she was eventually released, the rights body said the damage was already done, with her family facing immense pressure and the case highlighting how easily someone can become a victim before the court examines the facts.

“The judiciary and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly been criticised for failing to act strongly against those who misuse blasphemy allegations. When false accusers or those who manipulate religious emotions are not held accountable, it sends a dangerous message that such actions can continue without consequences. This lack of accountability weakens public trust in the legal system,” the VOPM stated.