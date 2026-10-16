Washing Machine Tips: Clothes Not Coming Out Bright? You May Be Making This Common Mistake

Are your clothes looking dull even after a machine wash? You could be making a common laundry mistake. From excess detergent to overloading, discover what affects your clothes' brightness and how to fix it.

A washing machine makes our daily household chores very easy. But many people face issues like dirt not going away or clothes smelling musty after a wash. You do not need to think the machine is broken. We might be making some mistakes while washing. First, you must avoid stuffing too many clothes beyond the machine's capacity. Clothes cannot spin freely inside if you overload the drum. Water and detergent will not reach all the clothes evenly because of this. The dirt might not go away completely as a result. So, you must load clothes according to their weight and the machine's capacity.

Clothes need enough space to spin properly. Next, people often use too much washing powder or liquid detergent. More lather does not mean your clothes will get extra clean. Excess detergent sticks to the fabric threads and leaves white patches after drying. Leftover detergent also causes skin irritation for some people. At the same time, using very little detergent will not remove the dirt completely. You must use the right amount based on the number of clothes, dirt level, and product instructions.

The second important thing is choosing the right wash cycle for your fabric type. Washing heavy items like jeans and blankets with soft silk clothes in the same cycle is not the right approach. You must select the specific wash mode for cotton, soft fabrics, or heavy clothes. This protects the fabric quality and removes dirt properly. Leaving washed clothes wet inside the machine for hours is another common mistake. The lingering moisture creates a breeding ground for microbes and fungus, causing a bad smell. So, you must take the clothes out quickly and dry them once the wash is done.

You should leave the washing machine door and detergent tray open for some time after use to reduce moisture. Also, you must clean the inside of the washing machine regularly. Detergent residue, fabric lint, and water minerals can build up inside the machine over long periods of use. These things can cause a bad smell. You must use the tub clean feature as advised by the manufacturer. Following the manual's cleaning method is safer than randomly using vinegar or other cleaning agents.

The third important thing is maintaining the filter and drain pipe properly. Coins, threads, fabric lint, and small items can get stuck in the filter and block the water drainage. This can affect the washing process too. So, you must check and clean the filter at regular intervals mentioned in the manual. You must turn off the machine and follow safety instructions before removing the filter. You need to be careful while opening the filter because stagnant water might spill out. You can get a technician's help if the machine smells constantly, water does not drain, or clothes remain dirty after washing.

Also, you should wash white clothes, colored clothes, and delicate fabrics separately to prevent color fading. Simple habits like using the right amount of detergent, choosing the correct wash cycle, taking out wet clothes immediately, and cleaning the machine regularly will keep your clothes fresh. The machine's lifespan will also improve. You can reduce the chances of musty smells and do your laundry much better if you follow these steps.