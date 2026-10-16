Kyrgyzstan Pitches Hydropower, Transport Projects To Investors In Geneva

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has presented investment opportunities in hydropower, transport infrastructure, mineral processing, tourism and the agro-industrial sector at a conference hosted by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Geneva on October 14.

According to a statement from the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Switzerland Muratbek Azymbakiev outlined the country's economic potential and highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

Azymbakiev noted that the implementation of these projects is expected to stimulate economic growth, strengthen regional energy security and improve transport connectivity across Eurasia. The initiatives are also intended to enhance trade flows and expand Kyrgyzstan's integration into regional and international markets.

The ambassador also highlighted opportunities for foreign investors to participate in the development of logistics centers and new manufacturing facilities, emphasizing the country's potential as a destination for international capital and cross-border business partnerships.

He invited international investors to explore opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the country's economic development and infrastructure expansion could create new prospects for cooperation across several strategic sectors.

Kyrgyzstan's economy encompasses industry, agriculture, energy, mining and services. Alongside efforts to develop these sectors, the country is investing in transport infrastructure to strengthen trade links with neighboring states, improve access to external markets and reinforce its position within regional economic corridors.