Hemp Hop Launches Mini Pre Rolls Collection As Cannabis Multipacks Gain Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop, a premium THCa Dispensary brand founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2018, has announced the launch of its new Mini Pre Rolls collection introducing 7 packs of 0.3 gram THCa joints. The new product line expands the company's existing THCa pre roll selection and introduces a smaller format for consumers who prefer individually portioned joints.

Each pack contains seven mini joints, totaling 2.1 grams of THCa flower. The collection includes multiple strains and reflects Hemp Hop's broader focus on flower quality, consistency, and product transparency.

The launch comes as cannabis multipacks continue gaining momentum across the United States. Recent industry data shows significant growth in smaller joint formats, suggesting that pack size and portion flexibility are becoming increasingly important considerations in cannabis purchasing decisions.

Hemp Hop Introduces THCa Mini Pre Rolls in 7 Packs

The new collection marks an expansion of Hemp Hop's ready to smoke cannabis products, adding a compact alternative to its existing one gram THCa pre rolls and larger specialty joints.

At 0.3 grams each, these mini joints contain less than one third of the flower found in a traditional one gram pre roll. The initial collection includes Rainbow Rose, a balanced hybrid, and Tricho Jordan, an indica strain. Both are offered in the same seven pack format, with individual product pages providing information about strain genetics, cannabinoid content, and flavor characteristics.

For Hemp Hop, the decision to introduce mini pre rolls is not simply about reducing the size of an existing product. It reflects an effort to give customers more control over the amount of flower they choose for an individual session.

"There's a tendency in cannabis to assume that bigger automatically means better," said Jordan Hall, Founder and CEO of Hemp Hop. "But not everyone wants a full gram joint every time. We wanted to introduce a smaller format while maintaining the same attention to flower quality. The amount changes, but our expectations for the product don't."

Hemp Hop Focuses on Flower Quality in Its Mini Joints

While smaller formats offer flexibility, Hemp Hop believes the quality of the flower inside remains the most important factor in evaluating a pre roll.

The company has long emphasized the use of quality flower rather than relying on leftover trim or shake for its pre rolled products. Its product selection also places importance on strain characteristics, freshness, and laboratory testing.

The smaller joint size does not change the importance of flower selection, preparation, or consistency. Hemp Hop maintains that these factors deserve the same attention regardless of whether a customer purchases a one gram pre roll, a mini joint, or another flower product.

Hemp Hop Mini Pre Rolls Collection Available Through Its Online THCa Dispensary

The new Mini Pre Rolls Collection is featured on Hemp Hop's ecommerce website, alongside its existing selection of THCa flower, THCa concentrates, THCa Vapes and other cannabis products.

Customers can explore the available strains, review individual product specifications, and check current inventory through the company's online collection page.

Hemp Hop also operates physical retail locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas, with local shopping and fulfillment options varying by location.

With the introduction of mini pre rolls, Hemp Hop continues expanding its product catalogue around a wider range of consumer preferences, while maintaining its emphasis on quality, transparency, and accessible cannabis education.

Why Customers Trust Hemp Hop for Premium THCa Products

Since its founding in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2018, Hemp Hop has built its reputation around quality, transparency, and customer education. The company has served over 100,000 customers nationwide and expanded its physical presence to Charlotte, NC, and Houston, TX, alongside its growing ecommerce operations.

Customer feedback remains an important part of that reputation. As of October 2026, Hemp Hop had received over 1,000 Google reviews across its two retail locations and more than 4,000 verified product reviews through Judge.me, with an average product rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Hemp Hop has also earned recognition through prestigious cannabis industry competitions, including the High Times Hemp Cup and Oregon Growers Cup, reflecting its commitment to premium cannabis products.

Beyond customer reviews and industry recognition, Hemp Hop emphasizes third party laboratory testing, Certificates of Analysis (COAs), carefully curated products, and detailed cannabinoid and strain information.

Hemp Hop also offers same day local delivery in Charlotte and Houston, online ordering, and discreet nationwide shipping where permitted by applicable laws, combining product transparency with a convenient and professional shopping experience.

About Hemp Hop

Founded in 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hemp Hop is a premium cannabis and hemp brand serving customers through physical dispensaries, local delivery, and ecommerce. The company operates locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas, offering THCa flower, concentrates, pre rolls, gummies, and other hemp products.

Hemp Hop has received industry recognition through the High Times Hemp Cup and Oregon Growers Cup. The company focuses on quality, third party laboratory testing, product transparency, and consumer education, with nationwide shipping available where permitted by applicable laws.

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Aman Kodwani

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