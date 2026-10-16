Neonc's Boldest Test Yet: Child's Early Improvement Puts NEO100 In The Spotlight With Compassionate-Use Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Why Abu Dhabi Strategy and New Banking Director Signal Bigger Global Ambition

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) delivered a deeply human clinical update that brings its investigational brain-cancer technology, expanding Abu Dhabi presence and high-profile banking appointment into sharper focus. The company reported that a critically ill three-year-old boy with an aggressive brain tumor is breathing independently without ventilator support and beginning to move his legs after receiving investigational intranasal NEO100 through NeOnc's Compassionate Care program. The treatment is being administered outside the company's pediatric clinical trial, following coordination with the child's physicians and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. While a single compassionate-use case cannot establish that NEO100 caused the reported improvement, the decision to make an investigational treatment available to a critically ill child underscores the importance of the technology to NeOnc's development strategy and raises the stakes for the company to demonstrate its potential through rigorous clinical research.

NeOnc is not merely advancing a drug candidate; it is building the clinical, regulatory and institutional relationships needed to develop central nervous system cancer therapies across international markets. The company's appointment of Ali Alabedin, Head of Islamic Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), to its Board of Directors takes on added significance against that backdrop. Alabedin brings more than three decades of international banking and executive experience, while FAB reported AED 1.41 trillion in total assets as of June 30, 2026. His background in institutional finance, governance and international business development could be valuable as NeOnc evaluates partnerships, financing needs and the practical complexities of multinational clinical development.

NeOnc has already established important development milestones in the UAE. In June 2026, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi granted investigational new drug authorizations covering NEO100 protocols for adult development and a pediatric pathway subject to further protocol review. NEO100 also received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in March 2025 for pediatric-type diffuse high-grade gliomas. Meanwhile, the company's oral candidate NEO212 has completed Phase 1 dose escalation and is progressing toward potential Phase 2 development.

The company's clinical data provide another important piece of the investment narrative. In August, NeOnc reported topline results from a 24-patient Phase 2a study of NEO100, including six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% and median overall survival of 26.09 months.

NeOnc also completed a $15 million registered direct offering and announced the redemption of its outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock, which it said eliminated the potential dilution associated with those preferred shares without issuing common stock in the redemption.

The next major scheduled regulatory catalyst is the November 17 FDA End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting for NEO212, where the company expects to discuss potential Phase 2 trial design, patient population, endpoints and regulatory pathways.

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