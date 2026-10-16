Plugsic Delta-Zero Protocol Logs Zero Down Months Across 9-Month Live Audit

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Plugsic Releases Nine-Month Performance Audit for“Delta-Zero” Protocol: Audit Records Zero Down Months Across Historical Beta Evaluation

Sovereign Execution platform review observes 0.018 market beta and capital preservation across three consecutive quarters of digital asset volatility.

Plugsic, a financial technology infrastructure provider, today published the independent nine-month performance audit of its proprietary“Delta-Zero” risk management protocol. Deployed across the company's Sovereign Execution platform in January 2026, historical evaluation data from the protocol observed capital preservation, zero negative months during the evaluation window, and an annualized Sharpe ratio of 3.14 through three quarters of digital asset market volatility.

As macroeconomic uncertainty and digital asset volatility persist throughout 2026, capital preservation remains a core focus for self-directed allocators. Plugsic's protocol addresses this by systematically targeting the pricing spread (basis) between spot and derivative instruments. By automating real-time counter-hedges millisecond-by-millisecond, the software is engineered to minimize directional price exposure while capturing basis spreads.

Addressing the "Backtest Fallacy"

Traditional quantitative tools frequently suffer from the "backtest fallacy"-algorithmic models that show strong simulated returns but face slippage, funding volatility, and liquidity friction in live environments.

“When we deployed Delta-Zero in January, our objective was to move beyond theoretical models and evaluate automated hedging in production environments,” said Matt Thompson, CFO at Plugsic.“Nine months of live evaluation data demonstrate the mechanics of the architecture. While broader digital asset markets experienced sharp intraday swings, our active users observed zero down months across the test period. Rather than speculating on market direction, Delta-Zero is engineered to capture spreads driven by structural market mechanics.”

Key Performance & Audit Highlights (Observed Period: Q1–Q3 2026):



Market Neutrality Profile: Delta-Zero maintained an aggregate market beta of |β| < 0.018 relative to benchmark digital asset indices during the audited period, reflecting low directional price correlation.

Historical Month-over-Month Consistency: Across all nine observed months, the protocol recorded positive net monthly performance after executing continuous, real-time dual-leg counter-hedges.

Risk-Adjusted Metrics: The platform observed an annualized Sharpe ratio of 3.14 and a Sortino ratio of 4.22 across the evaluation sample.

Execution Resilience: Plugsic's millisecond-latency dark pool routing handled multiple market volatility cascades with zero forced liquidations observed across active user accounts. Non-Custodial Architecture: 100% of analyzed execution volume occurred non-custodially via secure API and segregated vault rails directly on user-governed accounts, designed to mitigate counterparty commingling risks.



Fiduciary Structure and Capped Capacity

Unlike traditional fund structures that charge ongoing management fees and impose capital lockups, Plugsic's Sovereign Execution platform utilizes a High-Water Mark framework: 0% annual management fees and T+1 liquidity access, aligning software licensing compensation with net alpha generation.

To preserve execution quality and mitigate potential spread compression from liquidity slippage, Plugsic confirmed that active deployment capacity on the Sovereign Execution platform will remain limited to a capped cohort of 150 private execution nodes.

Availability & Documentation

The complete Nine-Month Quantitative Performance Audit and technical factsheet are available at Plugsic Verified Audit. Platform access requests are processed on a rolling basis subject to node availability.

About Plugsic

Plugsic is a software technology provider engineering automated quantitative infrastructure. The company builds sovereign, non-custodial execution environments that combine machine learning models with institutional-grade risk management protocols, enabling self-directed operators to deploy automated risk-mitigated strategies.

Disclaimer

Plugsic is a software technology provider and does not provide investment, financial, legal, or tax advice, nor does it operate as an investment manager, custodian, or broker-dealer. The Sovereign Execution platform is an automation software tool for self-directed participants. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contact

Roger Davis

Plugsic

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at