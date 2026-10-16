Seneca Polytechnic And Toronto Pearson Strengthen Partnership To Support Workforce Development Across The Airport Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New memorandum of understanding will better connect students to a wide range of careers in aviation

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and Toronto Pearson have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand their longstanding relationship, creating new opportunities for students and graduates to explore careers within Toronto's airport community while supporting workforce development and talent pipeline initiatives.

“Strong partnerships between educators and employers help create direct pathways from the classroom to meaningful careers,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic.“By expanding our work with the airport, we will help more students and graduates from our aviation programs and beyond discover the wide range of opportunities available at Toronto Pearson while supporting the workforce needs of one of Canada's largest employment hubs.”

“As Toronto Pearson advances its robust capital investment program Pearson LIFT to meet forecasted demand, it is important that we create strong pathways from education to employment,” said Karen Mazurkewich, Vice-President, Stakeholder Relations and Communications, Toronto Pearson.“This collaboration with Seneca Polytechnic will help connect students and jobseekers with employers across the airport ecosystem, creating opportunities to build meaningful, long-term careers.”

Together, Seneca and Toronto Pearson are building awareness of career opportunities at Toronto Pearson while creating stronger connections between students, graduates, employers and the industries that drive the region's economy and nurture careers within this major employment hub.

This includes the recent Youth Career Discovery zone at the Toronto Pearson Career Expo. Delivered in partnership with Seneca, this initiative introduced students, educators and career counsellors to the diverse career opportunities available at the airport and in aviation, as well as the educational pathways students can pursue to achieve their career goals.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes' Canada's Best Employers list for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

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Director, Communications and Public Affairs

Toronto Pearson Media Office

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at