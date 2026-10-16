Trick-Or-Treat Without Cold Hands: CRISLEX Hand Warmers Keep Parents And Kids Warm On Halloween Night

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-light, magnetic, and LED-equipped - the CRISLEX 2-pack gives one hand warmer to a parent, one to a child, so the whole family stays comfortable on October 31

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISLEX today announced a special holiday offer on its rechargeable hand warmers, a small but practical solution for parents who want to enjoy Halloween night without freezing. This offer includes a significant discount: simply click the link and enter code CRISLEX5 at checkout to get it for just $9.99. Halloween night is one of the best parts of fall, until the temperature drops and parents realize they'll be standing outside for two hours while their kids run from door to door. By late October, evening temperatures in many parts of the U.S. fall into the 40s. Parents walk behind their kids, hold flashlights, carry bags, and stand at the end of driveways. Gloves help, but they limit phone use and make it hard to open candy wrappers. That's where CRISLEX comes in.

A Real Problem on a Fun Night









Halloween is supposed to be fun for the whole family. But for parents and kids alike, it often means cold hands. Kids run from door to door but still feel the chill between houses. Parents walk behind, holding flashlights and bags, with no free hand for a hand warmer. Gloves help, but they limit phone use and make it hard to open candy wrappers or check a map. The CRISLEX 2-pack solves this by giving each person their own hand warmer - one tucked into a pocket, one held in hand, both easy to carry.

What Makes CRISLEX a Good Fit









Each CRISLEX hand warmer weighs just 1.99 ounces - lighter than most phones - and measures 3.4 × 1.9 × 0.6 inches. The magnetic 2-pack snaps together for double-sided warmth or separates so a parent and child can each take one. Each unit comes with a lanyard that loops around the wrist, making it easy to carry while walking, holding a flashlight, or reaching for candy. The built-in LED display shows remaining battery and heat level at a glance, so there's no guessing whether it will last through the walk home. With 2-second heating and four adjustable levels up to 127°F, it's warm before the first house. The rechargeable design means no disposable warmers to throw away after the night is over.









Beyond Halloween Night

The same features that make CRISLEX useful on Halloween carry over into the rest of the cold season. The compact size fits in a coat pocket or a glove. The magnetic pairing makes it easy to store and carry. And the 2-pack format means one can stay in a car or a bag as a backup for the next cold morning. For families who spend time outdoors in fall and winter - whether it's walking to school, watching a game, or just running errands - the CRISLEX hand warmer is a small but consistent source of warmth for both parents and kids.

UL-Certified and Gift-Ready









CRISLEX hand warmers are CE and FCC compliant and UL-certified, offering peace of mind for a device that sits against bare skin for hours. The 2-pack format also makes them easy to give - one for a partner, one for a child, or one for a neighbor walking the same route. With the holiday season approaching, they're a practical gift for any family that spends time outdoors in the cold.

Holiday Offer

This holiday season, CRISLEX is offering its rechargeable hand warmers at a special price. To redeem, simply click the link and enter code CRISLEX5 at checkout to get yours for just $9.99.

Available Now on Amazon

CRISLEX Rechargeable Hand Warmers are available now on Amazon. For more information, visit the brand's Amazon storefront.

About CRISLEX

CRISLEX designs affordable, practical personal comfort products for everyday life, with a focus on smart features, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are built for real-world use - from Halloween night walks to winter commutes and everything in between.

Media Contact

Name: Luke Liu

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CRISLEX Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack (model: TK05):

CRISLEX Amazon Storefront:

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