Hands-Free Warmth: EYERZ's Silicone Finger Strap Keeps Warmth Within Reach For Fall Commutes, Dog Walks, And Every Cold Moment In Between

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-thin, ultra-light, and UL-certified - the EYERZ hand warmer slips into a pocket or glove and stays put with a silicone finger strap, making cold-weather warmth easier to carry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYERZ today launched its rechargeable hand warmer, a compact device built for everyday carrying. The hand warmer is designed to be held in your hand, and the silicone finger strap makes the grip more secure and comfortable. Slip it over a finger, and you don't have to worry about it slipping out of your hand while you're reaching for a leash, a coffee, or your phone. At just 1.8cm thick and lighter than most phones, it is built for people who want warmth without bulk.

The Problem With Most Hand Warmers

Most hand warmers are either too bulky to carry comfortably or too easy to lose. Tuck one into a glove, and it slides out. Hold one in a bare hand, and you have to grip it the whole time. The EYERZ hand warmer takes a different approach: a small, lightweight design with a silicone finger strap. Use it by slipping the strap over a finger, or let it hang there when you're not using it. The strap also makes it easier to keep track of when it's stored in a glove - a small detail that makes a practical difference.









Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Light, Ultra-Value

At just 1.8cm thick when split, the hand warmer is slim enough to fit inside a winter glove, a coat pocket, or even a boot. It weighs less than a typical smartphone - 40% lighter - so users barely notice it's there until they need it. The compact form factor makes it an easy companion for camping, golfing, hiking, hunting, skiing, fishing, or simply walking the dog on a chilly morning. For commuters who already carry a phone, keys, and a transit card, it adds warmth without adding noticeable weight. A bold orange-and-black contrast design brings a pop of energy to winter, and the hand warmer is also available in multiple color options.

5-Second Heat, 3 Temperature Settings, 4–8 Hours of Warmth









The hand warmer warms up in just 5 seconds, offering three temperature settings that reach up to 126°F. On a full charge, it delivers 4 to 8 hours of continuous warmth, depending on the setting. That's enough for a morning commute, a full dog walk, a round of golf, a few hours on the slopes, or an afternoon of fall yard work. The three heat levels let users adjust based on conditions - a lower setting for a mild October morning, a higher one for a freezing January commute.

UL-Certified Safety and Thoughtful Details

EYERZ equipped the hand warmer with a UL-certified chip for safety, ergonomic buttons for easy use, and a dust-proof USB cap. It is slim enough to fit inside a winter glove, and the silicone finger strap makes it easy to retrieve when you need it. Wear it on a finger during use, or let it hang when not in use - either way, it stays within easy reach. It's a complete package designed for real daily use, not a gadget that requires special handling or constant attention. The UL certification is particularly relevant for a device that sits against bare skin for hours at a time, offering reassurance that the product has been tested to recognized safety standards.

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Built for Fall and Winter Routines

The hand warmer fits naturally into the rhythms of cold-weather life. For commuters, it's a quiet source of warmth on a cold platform or a windy walk from the parking lot. For dog owners, it makes 6 a.m. walks more bearable - the strap keeps it on a finger, so there's no fumbling with a leash. For hikers and skiers, it adds a layer of comfort that doesn't interfere with gear. For anyone who works outdoors or spends long stretches in the cold, it's a small but meaningful upgrade to the daily routine.

Who It's For

The hand warmer suits commuters, dog owners, runners, hikers, skiers, and anyone who struggles with cold hands - including people with Raynaud's syndrome or circulation issues. It also makes a practical gift for men, women, kids, parents, coworkers, and seniors, with packaging that's ready for holidays like Christmas, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, or birthdays. It works as a stocking stuffer, a White Elephant exchange item, or a thoughtful surprise for someone who's always cold.

Available Now on Amazon

The EYERZ hand warmer with multiple colors is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit the brand's Amazon storefront.

About EYERZ

EYERZ designs practical, portable personal comfort products with a focus on safety, simplicity, and everyday usability. The EYERZ hand warmer combines ultra-thin construction, UL-certified safety, and a silicone finger strap that keeps warmth within reach - from the morning commute to the last dog walk of the night.

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