Fervo Energy Invites Investors To See The World's First Commercial Greenfield Enhanced Geothermal Deployment



Investors are invited to come see Cape Station on Thursday, November 19, 2026 Space is limited; investors can request to join through

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy (Nasdaq: FRVO), a global pioneer of next-generation geothermal energy, today announced that it will host an investor open house at Cape Station in Beaver County, Utah, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The tour will give investors a firsthand look at the site where Fervo's enhanced geothermal technology has moved from promise to commercial operation.

The visit comes less than two months after Cape Station declared commercial operation on September 30, 2026, making it the first greenfield enhanced geothermal development in the world to achieve contractual commercial operations.

Investors will be able to see Cape Station firsthand, from the drill rig to the power plant. Walk the site, talk with the team on the ground, and ask questions in real time, with no formal presentations. There's no substitute for seeing enhanced geothermal in action at a first-of-its-kind development.

The open house will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Beaver County, Utah. Full logistics and details will be shared directly with confirmed attendees. Space is limited. Investors who would like to request a slot can do so at ; confirmed guests will receive logistics and safety information in advance.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy (Nasdaq: FRVO) is a modern power company built around one of the market's most important needs: affordable, dependable new power supply. Through the large-scale deployment of enhanced geothermal systems, Fervo has established a repeatable, industrial approach to building utility-scale power. The company is transforming geothermal into a clean, reliable, cost-competitive solution designed to meet rising demand from AI hyperscalers, utilities, and a more electricity-intensive economy. For more information, visit .

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