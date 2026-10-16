Straiker Brings Independent AI Agent Red-Teaming To Workday Agent Passport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Straiker is the first security partner to give Workday customers verifiable evidence that an AI agent has been tested for adversarial resilience before they install it

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Straiker, The Agentic Security Company, today announced an integration with Workday, Inc., the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, in conjunction with Agent Passport's general availability. Straiker plans to connect its Ascend AI red-teaming platform to Workday Agent Passport, the trust layer of Workday's Agent System of Record, so that AI agents built by Workday customers and partners can carry verifiable evidence of how they were tested, by whom, and against which Workday-defined criteria.

Straiker is the first independent security partner to red-team agents built by Workday customers and partners for Workday Marketplace. Ascend AI probes each agent for prompt injection, tool misuse, data leakage, and other attack paths drawn from the OWASP LLM Top 10, the OWASP Agentic Security Initiative, and MITRE ATLAS.

Agents that handle sensitive HR, payroll, and financial information carry a different risk profile than most. A wrong answer in the people and money domains Workday powers can lead to a regulatory event or an audit finding. As organizations bring more customer- and partner-built agents into their environments, they need a consistent way to know which ones have been tested against known attack vectors before they are activated.

Through the integration, Workday partners and customers will be able to engage Straiker directly to red-team their agents. Straiker submits signed assessment results to Agent Passport through Workday's partner interfaces. Where Straiker's results cover a Workday-defined Stamp such as Prompt Injection Resistance, Workday issues a cryptographically signed Stamp tied to the version of the agent that was tested. Customers see an agent's Stamps in the Agent System of Record before they install it.

A Stamp records three things: the risk that was tested, who tested it, and which version it applies to. When the agent changes, the Stamp does not follow it.

“Workday has set a standards-based bar for what a trusted agent looks like, and Agent Passport gives that bar teeth,” said James Beasley, vice president of business development at Straiker.“We are proud to be among the first partners planning to bring independent red-team results into the system of record where Workday customers make decisions about agents.”

Straiker's strategy is to put independent security evidence inside the platforms where enterprises deploy and govern AI agents. Agent Passport does that by splitting the work three ways: Workday defines the claims, independent partners test against them, and Workday alone issues the Stamps. The party that tests an agent is never the party that vouches for it. Adversarial Resilience joins six other Trust Categories: Build Integrity, Runtime Safety, Audit Integrity, Data Sovereignty, Delegated Authority & Human Control, and AI Governance. Each comes from a different independent source, giving customers multiple perspectives on an agent's security and trustworthiness.

“As AI agents take on real work in HR and finance, 'trust us' is not a governance strategy. Customers need to know exactly what has been verified about an agent, by whom, and to what standard,” said Dean Arnold, VP of Workday's AI Platform at Workday.“Straiker brings rigorous, continuous adversarial testing to that question, and making their results a first-class input to Agent Passport will give our customers evidence they can act on.”

Straiker, a Workday partner and Workday Ventures portfolio company, is expected to be listed in Workday Marketplace as an Agent Passport partner once the integration completes Workday's partner technical review. Each customer determines which Stamps its agents must hold.

Ascend AI is available today from Straiker. The Straiker integration with Workday Agent Passport is targeted for Agent Passport's general availability. Any unreleased Workday services, features, or functions referenced in this release are not currently available, are subject to change at Workday's discretion, and may not be delivered as planned or at all.

For more on Workday Agent Passport and Straiker's role in supporting agent security, read Workday's blog post:

About Straiker

Straiker is The Agentic Security Company. Its Attack to Defend approach secures the AI agents your enterprise builds, buys, and deploys, including internal agents, customer-facing agents, and third-party agents used across the business. Founded by a team of AI and cybersecurity veterans, Straiker is backed by top-tier investors and guided by advisors with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and company building. Learn more at straiker.ai.

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