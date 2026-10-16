XYPN Launches Search For Next President As The Network Enters New Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President Vince Hockett to retire following seven years of transformative leadership

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYPN, the leading business support platform for fee-only financial planners, today announced a national search for its next President as current President Vince Hockett prepares to retire in spring 2027 following seven years with the organization.

The transition comes during a period of significant growth for XYPN and the independent, fee-only advisors it serves. Since Hockett joined in March 2020, membership in the Network has grown from approximately 1,172 advisors to 2,401 advisors, representing more than 100% growth. Today, XYPN advisors deliver comprehensive, fiduciary financial planning to more than 100,000 clients.

The momentum continues in 2026, with 110 new firms currently working toward RIA registration with their Compliance team. While helping advisors start their own firm remains central to XYPN's mission, more than two-thirds of the Network has moved beyond launch.

“When I joined XYPN, we were primarily known for helping advisors launch independent firms. Today, we support advisors who have spent years building successful businesses, growing their teams, and serving more clients than ever before,” Hockett said.“One of the things I'm most proud of is how we've evolved alongside those members, building the services, partnerships, and team to support them at every stage.”

That evolution included the launch of Sapphire, the company's integrated RIA affiliation platform, which today supports more than $1 billion in assets, 52 advisors, and more than 800 client households. Emerald, XYPN's monthly membership platform for independent RIAs, also expanded its technology and partnership ecosystem, bringing members access to enterprise-level tools and services across financial planning, portfolio management, operations, and client service.

“Independent advisors are building increasingly sophisticated businesses, and our job is to keep evolving with them,” said Alan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of XYPN.“Vince guided XYPN through a period of extraordinary growth, and positioned us to support a Network that has more than doubled in size. We're entering this search with real momentum and an immense opportunity to continue expanding what's possible for independent advisors.”

Hockett invested deeply in XYPN's people, recruiting, promoting, and developing executive and next-level leaders while building an organizational infrastructure to support the next stage of growth. Throughout a period of significant expansion, XYPN maintained its mission-driven, people-centered culture and earned Top Workplace recognition multiple years running.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be part of a movement that continues to expand access to fiduciary, fee-only advice while helping advisors build businesses on their own terms,” Hockett said.“I have tremendous confidence in the team, the mission, and the future of XYPN."

The company plans a transition period once it announces its new President, allowing for onboarding alongside Hockett prior to his retirement. To learn more about the President position, visit XYPN Careers.

About XYPN

XYPN is the leading business support platform for fee-only financial planners who serve next-generation clients through innovative and accessible business models. XYPN provides compliance support, technology solutions, community, education, and business resources designed to help advisors start, run, and grow independent firms.





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