The Terms Of Authorities Of The Management Board And Supervisory Board Members Of TKM Grupp AS Subsidiaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of KIA Auto AS, a subsidiary of TKM Grupp AS, has resolved to extend the term of authorities of a member of the Management Board. By resolution of the Supervisory Board, Sven Litvinov will continue as a member of the Management Board, with his term of authorities extended for a new three-year term commencing on 1 November 2026. Sven Litvinov has served as a member of the Management Board of KIA Auto AS since 2004, and under his leadership the company has grown consistently and strengthened its position in the Baltic automotive market.

By resolution of the Supervisory Board of Selver AS, a subsidiary of TKM Grupp AS, Jaanus Vihand was elected as a new member of the Management Board of the company with effect from 26 October 2026. As of the same date, Jaanus Vihand will also become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ, a subsidiary of Selver AS. Kristi Simonsen, the current member of the Management Board of Selver AS and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ, will leave TKM Grupp.

Jaanus Vihand is a senior executive with extensive management experience. He has led several companies across various sectors, including retail, technology and manufacturing. He has previously served as managing director of Farmi (Rakvere Piim) and Bauhof Eesti, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Eesti Keskühistu, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank, managing director of Apollo Grupp, managing director of the cross-border e-commerce technology company Eurora Solutions, and, since 2022, as Chairman of the Management Board of A. Le Coq. Jaanus Vihand graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of the University of Tartu and was named Estonia's Best Manager in 2019. Jaanus Vihand holds 7,144 shares in TKM Grupp AS.

Kristi Simonsen has worked at Selver AS since 2010 and has continuously served as a member of its Management Board since 2013. Under her leadership, Selver has increased its scale of operations and sales revenue several-fold, developed a nationwide food e-commerce service unique in Estonia, invested in the modernisation of its stores and strengthened the company's position among Estonia's leading grocery retail chains. TKM Grupp thanks Kristi Simonsen for her dedicated and significant contribution to the long-term management and development of Selver AS.

KIA Auto AS is engaged in the import and wholesale distribution of Kia passenger cars and spare parts in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Selver AS operates a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets primarily selling food and everyday consumer goods. Kulinaaria OÜ is a subsidiary of Selver AS whose principal activity is the production and sale of prepared food.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

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