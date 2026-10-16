Legora And Imanage Deepen Integration Through Imanage MCP Server

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCP Server connection provides mutual customers with additional ways to work with firm knowledge and governed iManage content directly within Legora

STOCKHOLM and CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legora, the agentic operating system for legal work, and iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced plans to connect Legora with the iManage MCP Server. The connection will give mutual customers additional ways to securely access governed iManage knowledge from Legora, while maintaining iManage as the single source of truth.

Legora's iManage API integration already enables lawyers to browse, search, access, and save back iManage documents without leaving Legora. Connecting via the iManage MCP Server will extend that experience by giving lawyers more secure ways to work, with iManage permissions determining what each user can retrieve.

Through the iManage MCP Server, mutual customers will be able to:



Manage work in iManage: Move documents, and update document information through Legora-enabled workflows . Draw on firm knowledge and past matters: Organizations using iManage Insight+ will be able to surface institutional knowledge directly within Legora.

“A firm's iManage platform holds years of work product, know-how and context, and lawyers want to put that to work in Legora,” said Gabriel Quek, Senior Director, Technology Partnerships at Legora.“Our iManage integration already connects Legora to the matters and documents they work on every day. Connecting to the iManage MCP Server will let lawyers draw on firm knowledge and document history, and execute work in iManage, without leaving Legora.”

The connection builds on the companies' existing work to make trusted organizational knowledge more accessible within the tools lawyers use, with iManage permissions determining what each user can retrieve.

“Since launching the iManage MCP Server, we have continued to expand the ways technology partners can securely connect AI experiences with trusted organizational knowledge,” said Ryan Begin, VP, Technology Partnerships & Ecosystem Strategy at iManage.“Legora's connection to the iManage MCP Server will give our mutual customers additional ways to work with governed iManage content connected to Legora, while maintaining iManage as the single, secure source of truth.”

Mutual customers can contact their Legora representative to learn more.

About Legora

Legora is the agentic operating system for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by more than 130,000 legal professionals at more than 2,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 80 markets.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM. Built with more than 30 years of experience serving the world's leading law firms, corporate legal teams, and professional services organizations, iManage gives knowledge workers a governed foundation to capture, manage, and build on the work that drives better decisions. As your strategic partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,500 organizations around the world. Visit to learn more.

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

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