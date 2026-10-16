OAAA Announces Winners Of The 84Th Annual OBIE Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Random House Publishing Group and Known Earn Highest Honor as Paramount is Inducted into OBIE Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) announced the winners of the 84th Annual OBIE Awards during a celebration at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, recognizing the best creative work in out of home (OOH) advertising. Bringing together some of the industry's most celebrated brands, agencies and creative leaders, the evening honored the ideas and campaigns that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in OOH.

For more than eight decades, the OBIE Awards have set the standard for creative excellence in OOH. This year's winners showcase the incredible range and impact of the medium, from bold creative executions and immersive experiences to campaigns that use the physical world in unexpected ways to connect with audiences and become part of culture. Awards were presented across Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft categories, alongside the Student OBIE Awards recognizing the next generation of creative talent.

This year's celebration marked an exciting new chapter for the OBIE Awards, returning to New York City as a standalone event for an evening hosted by advertising icon Susan Credle and creative visionary David Shing. The evening also recognized Paramount as the 2026 OBIE Hall of Fame inductee, honoring its longstanding commitment to creativity and its ability to bring some of the world's most recognizable stories and entertainment brands into the real world.

“Great out of home advertising has the power to stop people in their tracks, spark conversation and become part of culture,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA.“This year's OBIE winners represent the very best of what our medium can do. They show what happens when extraordinary creative ideas meet the power of the physical world, turning everyday spaces into experiences that people notice, remember and talk about. It's an exciting time for OOH, and this year's winning work is a testament to the incredible talent and ambition driving our industry forward.”

2026 OBIE Hall of Fame

Paramount was inducted into the 2026 OBIE Hall of Fame, honoring the entertainment powerhouse for decades of creative excellence and its enduring commitment to using OOH to bring some of the world's most recognizable stories and characters to life.

From major film and television launches to larger-than-life installations and unexpected experiences, Paramount has consistently embraced the scale and creative possibilities of OOH to extend storytelling beyond the screen, transforming public spaces into shared cultural moments.

Paramount joins previous inductees including Netflix, McDonald's, Apple, Gap, Dunkin', The Walt Disney Company, American Express and more.

2026 OBIE Award Winners

Platinum OBIE Award

Steph Curry Shoots the Moon

Random House Publishing Group and Known

Categories: Platinum OBIE Award, Gold – Big Idea in OOH and Social Buzz

Gold OBIE Awards

Apex

Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media

Category: Entertainment & Media OOH

ChatGPT Billboard Campaign

OpenAI and Clear Channel Outdoor

Category: Technology OOH

New to Missoula

Whitefish Credit Union and Up To Something

Categories: Creative Effectiveness and Local Impact OOH

Oreo Walks

Mondelēz International and VML

Categories: Retail Media & Commerce OOH and Consumer Packaged Goods OOH

Steph Curry Shoots the Moon

Random House Publishing Group and Known

Categories: Big Idea in OOH and Social Buzz

Verified Closer Than You Think

United Airlines, 72andSunny, and Firefly Media

Categories: Contextual Brilliance and Programmatic & Real-Time OOH

Welcome to Fabulous

Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and R&R Partners

Category: Travel & Hospitality OOH

You Must Love Coke

The Coca-Cola Company, VML, and Grey

Category: International OOH

Silver OBIE Awards

Apex

Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media

Category: Social Buzz

Everything's Better with a British Accent

British Airways, Uncommon Creative Studio, and OUTFRONT Studios

Category: Experiential & Immersive OOH

Give Us the Finger

ŌURA, nice&frank, and Firefly Media

Category: Healthcare OOH

IKEA Unpackaged Goods

IKEA, Rethink, and billups

Category: International OOH

New to Missoula

Whitefish Credit Union and Up To Something

Category: Big Idea in OOH

Nike 2025 North America Marathons

Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, and billups

Category: Contextual Brilliance

Pitstop

Billie, Quan Media Group, and Pearl Media

Category: Consumer Packaged Goods OOH

The Last Coke in the Desert

The Coca-Cola Company and VML

Category: International OOH

Wendy's Tendys

The Wendy's Company and VML

Categories: Social Buzz and QSR OOH

Bronze OBIE Awards

Any Given Sunday

The Wendy's Company, VML, and ODN

Category: QSR OOH

Apex

Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media

Category: Big Idea in OOH

Dior Flagship Grand Opening

LVMH's Christian Dior Couture, JCDecaux North America, and Atlas Media Group

Category: Fashion & Luxury OOH

From Tokyo to Williamsburg Mural

Uniqlo, Hiroshi Masuda, and Overall Murals

Category: Retail Media & Commerce OOH

Hiring Colbert Campaign

National Marine Mammal Foundation and Adams Outdoor Advertising

Category: OOH for Good

Jurassic 7-Eleven Activation

7-Eleven, Imagine, and Midnight Oil

Category: Entertainment & Media OOH

Need Braces?

Lakeside Dental Care and Lamar Advertising Company

Category: Local Impact OOH

Oreo Walks

Mondelēz International and VML

Category: Contextual Brilliance

Paris in LA

Sézane and Inwindow

Category: Fashion & Luxury OOH

Smooth Deliveries

IAMS, One Mars, and Lamar Advertising Company

Category: Consumer Packaged Goods OOH

The Thing That Makes Anything A Thing

Canva, Quality Meats Creative, and The Resize Guys

Category: Technology OOH

Vintage Taxi BLITZ NYC – "Nicolas Cage is Spider-Noir"

Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Creative Team, and Good Traffic

Categories: Experiential & Immersive OOH and Entertainment & Media OOH

We Come in Peace AR Window

TV4, Ocean Labs, and Smash Studio

Category: International OOH

Wittaburger

Whataburger and Up To Something

Category: QSR OOH

Craft Awards

Nike 2025 North America Marathons

Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, and billups

Category: Copywriting

Red Wing: Made the Hard Way

Red Wing Shoes, Wieden+Kennedy New York, and NPARALLEL + Atomic Props

Category: Production & Build Craft

Severance Cold Harbor Mural

Apple TV and Colossal Media

Category: Visual Design & Art Direction

Student OBIE Awards

Honda Fit: Yeah, It Fits.

Anna Lobbes, Ferris State University

Award: Gold Student OBIE

Laika: Frame by Frame.

Flor H. Quiñones, Kendall College of Art & Design

Award: Silver Student OBIE

The Backrooms Elevators

JeongMin Kang, School of Visual Arts

Award: Bronze Student OBIE

Winners were selected by a distinguished jury of creative leaders from Microsoft AI, Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, Giant Spoon, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, VML and The Kitchen North America, led by Chief Judge PJ Pereira, Founder and Creative Chairman of Pereira O'Dell. Entries were evaluated on the strength of the creative idea, excellence in execution and impact within the medium, with an emphasis on work that pushes creative boundaries and makes a lasting cultural impact.

To view the complete list of winners and their work, visit oaaa.org/obie-awards.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

Media Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

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