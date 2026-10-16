OAAA Announces Winners Of The 84Th Annual OBIE Awards
WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) announced the winners of the 84th Annual OBIE Awards during a celebration at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, recognizing the best creative work in out of home (OOH) advertising. Bringing together some of the industry's most celebrated brands, agencies and creative leaders, the evening honored the ideas and campaigns that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in OOH.
For more than eight decades, the OBIE Awards have set the standard for creative excellence in OOH. This year's winners showcase the incredible range and impact of the medium, from bold creative executions and immersive experiences to campaigns that use the physical world in unexpected ways to connect with audiences and become part of culture. Awards were presented across Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft categories, alongside the Student OBIE Awards recognizing the next generation of creative talent.
This year's celebration marked an exciting new chapter for the OBIE Awards, returning to New York City as a standalone event for an evening hosted by advertising icon Susan Credle and creative visionary David Shing. The evening also recognized Paramount as the 2026 OBIE Hall of Fame inductee, honoring its longstanding commitment to creativity and its ability to bring some of the world's most recognizable stories and entertainment brands into the real world.
“Great out of home advertising has the power to stop people in their tracks, spark conversation and become part of culture,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA.“This year's OBIE winners represent the very best of what our medium can do. They show what happens when extraordinary creative ideas meet the power of the physical world, turning everyday spaces into experiences that people notice, remember and talk about. It's an exciting time for OOH, and this year's winning work is a testament to the incredible talent and ambition driving our industry forward.”
2026 OBIE Hall of Fame
Paramount was inducted into the 2026 OBIE Hall of Fame, honoring the entertainment powerhouse for decades of creative excellence and its enduring commitment to using OOH to bring some of the world's most recognizable stories and characters to life.
From major film and television launches to larger-than-life installations and unexpected experiences, Paramount has consistently embraced the scale and creative possibilities of OOH to extend storytelling beyond the screen, transforming public spaces into shared cultural moments.
Paramount joins previous inductees including Netflix, McDonald's, Apple, Gap, Dunkin', The Walt Disney Company, American Express and more.
2026 OBIE Award Winners
Platinum OBIE Award
Steph Curry Shoots the Moon
Random House Publishing Group and Known
Categories: Platinum OBIE Award, Gold – Big Idea in OOH and Social Buzz
Gold OBIE Awards
Apex
Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media
Category: Entertainment & Media OOH
ChatGPT Billboard Campaign
OpenAI and Clear Channel Outdoor
Category: Technology OOH
New to Missoula
Whitefish Credit Union and Up To Something
Categories: Creative Effectiveness and Local Impact OOH
Oreo Walks
Mondelēz International and VML
Categories: Retail Media & Commerce OOH and Consumer Packaged Goods OOH
Steph Curry Shoots the Moon
Random House Publishing Group and Known
Categories: Big Idea in OOH and Social Buzz
Verified Closer Than You Think
United Airlines, 72andSunny, and Firefly Media
Categories: Contextual Brilliance and Programmatic & Real-Time OOH
Welcome to Fabulous
Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and R&R Partners
Category: Travel & Hospitality OOH
You Must Love Coke
The Coca-Cola Company, VML, and Grey
Category: International OOH
Silver OBIE Awards
Apex
Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media
Category: Social Buzz
Everything's Better with a British Accent
British Airways, Uncommon Creative Studio, and OUTFRONT Studios
Category: Experiential & Immersive OOH
Give Us the Finger
ŌURA, nice&frank, and Firefly Media
Category: Healthcare OOH
IKEA Unpackaged Goods
IKEA, Rethink, and billups
Category: International OOH
New to Missoula
Whitefish Credit Union and Up To Something
Category: Big Idea in OOH
Nike 2025 North America Marathons
Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, and billups
Category: Contextual Brilliance
Pitstop
Billie, Quan Media Group, and Pearl Media
Category: Consumer Packaged Goods OOH
The Last Coke in the Desert
The Coca-Cola Company and VML
Category: International OOH
Wendy's Tendys
The Wendy's Company and VML
Categories: Social Buzz and QSR OOH
Bronze OBIE Awards
Any Given Sunday
The Wendy's Company, VML, and ODN
Category: QSR OOH
Apex
Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media
Category: Big Idea in OOH
Dior Flagship Grand Opening
LVMH's Christian Dior Couture, JCDecaux North America, and Atlas Media Group
Category: Fashion & Luxury OOH
From Tokyo to Williamsburg Mural
Uniqlo, Hiroshi Masuda, and Overall Murals
Category: Retail Media & Commerce OOH
Hiring Colbert Campaign
National Marine Mammal Foundation and Adams Outdoor Advertising
Category: OOH for Good
Jurassic 7-Eleven Activation
7-Eleven, Imagine, and Midnight Oil
Category: Entertainment & Media OOH
Need Braces?
Lakeside Dental Care and Lamar Advertising Company
Category: Local Impact OOH
Oreo Walks
Mondelēz International and VML
Category: Contextual Brilliance
Paris in LA
Sézane and Inwindow
Category: Fashion & Luxury OOH
Smooth Deliveries
IAMS, One Mars, and Lamar Advertising Company
Category: Consumer Packaged Goods OOH
The Thing That Makes Anything A Thing
Canva, Quality Meats Creative, and The Resize Guys
Category: Technology OOH
Vintage Taxi BLITZ NYC – "Nicolas Cage is Spider-Noir"
Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Creative Team, and Good Traffic
Categories: Experiential & Immersive OOH and Entertainment & Media OOH
We Come in Peace AR Window
TV4, Ocean Labs, and Smash Studio
Category: International OOH
Wittaburger
Whataburger and Up To Something
Category: QSR OOH
Craft Awards
Nike 2025 North America Marathons
Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, and billups
Category: Copywriting
Red Wing: Made the Hard Way
Red Wing Shoes, Wieden+Kennedy New York, and NPARALLEL + Atomic Props
Category: Production & Build Craft
Severance Cold Harbor Mural
Apple TV and Colossal Media
Category: Visual Design & Art Direction
Student OBIE Awards
Honda Fit: Yeah, It Fits.
Anna Lobbes, Ferris State University
Award: Gold Student OBIE
Laika: Frame by Frame.
Flor H. Quiñones, Kendall College of Art & Design
Award: Silver Student OBIE
The Backrooms Elevators
JeongMin Kang, School of Visual Arts
Award: Bronze Student OBIE
Winners were selected by a distinguished jury of creative leaders from Microsoft AI, Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, Giant Spoon, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, VML and The Kitchen North America, led by Chief Judge PJ Pereira, Founder and Creative Chairman of Pereira O'Dell. Entries were evaluated on the strength of the creative idea, excellence in execution and impact within the medium, with an emphasis on work that pushes creative boundaries and makes a lasting cultural impact.
To view the complete list of winners and their work, visit oaaa.org/obie-awards.
About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)
The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.
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