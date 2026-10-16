MEDIA ALERT: Confidencial To Demonstrate Why Stopping A Breach Is Only Half The Battle At ISC2 Security Congress

Live demo shows protection that follows sensitive data; Confidencial CTO available for interviews on data security, AI risks, and post-quantum readiness

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations spend heavily on keeping attackers out. But defenses fail, and when they do, the damage isn't that attackers got in. It's what they can steal, sell, expose, or hold for ransom that determines the consequences.

WHAT:

At ISC2 Security Congress 2026, Confidencial and AmLaw 50 firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe will present“It's Not What They Break Into. It's What They Leave With.” Joe Spinoso, Director of Security Infrastructure at Orrick, will discuss how redefining what counts as a critical asset changes security priorities, investment decisions, and risk management. Karim Eldefrawy, co-founder and CTO of Confidencial, will show live what an attacker gets from a stolen document when its sensitive content is selectively encrypted: the sensitive parts stay locked, while authorized users and AI tools keep working with the rest.

The discussion will challenge security leaders to look beyond breach prevention and confront what happens when defenses fail. As data moves across email, cloud platforms, external partners, and AI tools, protecting the systems around it is only part of the equation. Protection must travel with the information itself.

WHO:

- Karim Eldefrawy, Co-founder and CTO, Confidencial

- Joe Spinoso, Director of Security Infrastructure, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

10:35–11:05 a.m. MT

WHERE:

ISC2 Security Congress 2026

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

Aurora, Colorado

Session room: Expo Hall Theater 3

MEDIA INTERVIEWS AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS:

Eldefrawy will be available onsite for media interviews and full product demonstrations. Topics include:

- What attackers can use after a breach: How encrypting sensitive fields, cells, and paragraphs can limit the exposure of confidential information in stolen or misdirected files.

- Protection beyond the enterprise: Maintaining granular access controls, revoking access after sharing, and tracking access as documents move to partners and other environments.

- AI without exposing sensitive content: Protecting confidential information while preserving the surrounding context needed for authorized AI workflows.

- Post-quantum readiness: Addressing today's exposed data while preparing for future cryptographic threats, including“harvest now, decrypt later,” through crypto-agile architecture.

Also attending from Confidencial and available for sales discussions and demonstrations:

- Kevin Dacey, VP of Customer Solutions and Success

- Adam Draper, VP of Sales and Alliances

To arrange an onsite interview or demonstration, contact Patrick Bryden:...

ABOUT CONFIDENCIAL:

Confidencial protects sensitive information within enterprise documents, files, and AI data pipelines. Its patented selective protection technology, developed through DARPA-funded research at SRI International, protects only the sensitive parts of a file while leaving the rest usable. Protection, access controls, and audit trails travel with the data, and access can be revoked after a file has been shared. Learn more at confidencial.



Kari Ritacco

RedIron PR

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MEDIA ALERT: Confidencial to Demonstrate Why Stopping a Breach Is Only Half the Battle at ISC2 Security Congress News Provided By Confidencial October 16, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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