Attorney Karen Kimble Of Technology Law PLLC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karen Kimble is a unique breed of lawyer, so rare in fact, that she never set out to become a lawyer at all. With a family history that taught her about the medical profession and the range of patient needs in the most rural settings, Karen Kimble set out to become a doctor, but medical school did not happen and she was crushed, especially since she felt profiled and snubbed as a woman.

Since she already had a Master's degree in Science and quite a bit of laboratory research experience, Ms. Kimble ended up in a serendipitous slot in a training program for patent agents. This put her on a new path (instead of MD or PhD) that eventually led to law school, and top roles in organizations that invented wonderful new formulations and products, for instance GD Searle back when NutraSweet was invented; and in various areas of Eli Lilly (Elizabeth Arden, antibiotics); and in a broader role with Dow Chemical in pharmaceuticals (dendrimers and Marion Merrill Dow).

Her pharmaceutical work became global and lasted more than 25 years including a stint with The Dow Chemical Company. Today she runs her own law practice that empowers scientists and other technical professionals in gaining patents for their discoveries. Technology Law PLLC, established in 2004, is a high-level specialty legal service that supports the needs of small businesses and solo inventors. The firm does the writing associated with getting patents and trademarks, draft and negotiate agreements of diverse types and does due diligence for mergers and acquisitions and negotiates to settle disputes. They also handle contracts for the development of the business and other needed paperwork. They also advise clients on malpractice and insurance/protective measures. All of these activities are directed only at issues concerning technology.

The practice requires that the attorney be USPTO registered and a member of a state bar. This firm was launched when clients that Ms. Kimble once knew sought out her expertise after she had“retired.”. They now serve clients across many states and locations, including global, since this type of law is not about entering a particular court or district (it is federal here in the US and in many countries) and most paperwork is filed remotely.

Moving up in the patent world entails more years of on-the-job experience and sitting for the law school admission exam as well as the patent agent exam prior to law school graduation. She passed those hurdles and later the Bar and is admitted in both Indiana and Michigan (her earliest years of training were in the Midwest.) Ms. Kimble only worked as an in-house counsel for three companies before forming her own firm.

Karen Kimble credits her parents for her steadfast love of education. She says her dad was like Albert Schweitzer and served as doctor and surgeon in areas in the US where he might be the only available doctor in a 3-hour radius. This included some years spent on Indian reservations, and growing up in rural areas that had rather small schools with limited resources.

“I helped him out with lab work, and it put me on a path to love science. I excelled at it in school. These rural schools had small populations (only about 57 in my graduating class) and they lacked certain subjects, for instance no foreign language or advanced science. Many students went into the family farm business or off to the military. It wasn't until I almost graduated high school that I read a classic book. Picture two highly educated people living in an intellectual wasteland. Dad got paid in chickens and eggs (or cooking or cleaning services) more often than dollars. Mother wrote poems and stories, and she had once been an English teacher.”

There is more that makes her background atypical, including childhood illnesses that she triumphed over (including TB and polio).

The average citizen will not grasp all that this empowering woman does, but they will appreciate her being a pioneer, and the type of woman who supports and encourages other women to get into the field. She also managed to build a personal life and now has 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

“When you register with the US Patent office, you are assigned a number that stays with you for life and is on every document you file at the USPTO. I once went to a patent professional conference and the speaker said, 'I bet nobody here has a number older than my 32 thousand number.” I surprised them by saying mine is 26 thousand and I'm still practicing.” These numbers, Kimble notes, are assigned by the USPTO when you pass the patent Bar.

These days Ms. Kimble lives in Florida, which suits her husband and his health needs. She will occasionally miss the rural days of Michigan, and the inspiration of Michigan innovators like Ford and Edison (who have museums in Fort Meyers.). She is happy that STEM is a central focus of education today, and about the number of women who enter the fields has mentored new women members who entered the AIPLA programs, either directly or as students from when she taught law school for MSU. She is also excited that one of her clients has been nominated for a Nobel prize several times over and will hopefully win it one day. She has written many of his patents.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney Karen Kimble in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 14th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about this seasoned patent attorney and her services please visit

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+ +1 631-850-3314

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