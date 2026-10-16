Two Months Left TV Anime Attack On Titan × Nijigen No Mori Collaboration Event Countdown Event To Begin On November 1

▲Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

AWAJI, JAPAN, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the Awajishima Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori” in Japan's Kansai region, the TV anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori collaboration event is entering its final two months.Starting Sunday, November 1, a countdown event featuring three exciting campaigns will be held. Join Eren and the Survey Corps at Nijigen no Mori and experience their fierce battles against the Titans.■Overview of the Attack on Titan × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Countdown CampaignPeriod:Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:Nijigen no Mori, Anime Theme Park, Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, JapanDetails:Three special campaigns will be held to celebrate the final countdown to the conclusion of the collaboration event. Further details will be announced at a later date.■TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event OverviewPeriod:Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori”)Overview:The world of the TV anime“Attack on Titan” will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night.1. [Night Event]“Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Wall –”Participants walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TVanime“Attack on Titan” brought to life through projection mapping and immersive soundeffects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle toreclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for“beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeagerand the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an originalcard.2. [Day Events]Phase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design.Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home”Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time.3. Collaboration MerchandiseNewly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as“Captain Levi's Quote Momo” and Armin's“An Endless Lifetime's Worth of Salt.”4. Collaboration FoodThe collaboration food lineup includes“Eren's Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren's burning hatred and resolve against the Tians;“Sasha's Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and“Mikasa's Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as“Captain Levi's After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items.Ticket Information (Tax Included)1“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” Admission TicketAdults (Aged 12 and over):¥3,600~¥4,000 Children (Aged 11 and under): ¥1,600~¥2,0002“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket¥800・All prices above include tax.・Admission ticket prices for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.・Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult).・Children 4 years old and under are admitted free to“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK – Beyond the Walls–.”・Admission tickets for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” are dare- and time-specific.Operating Hours:Until Friday, November 6[Night Event] 17:30–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)[Day Event]Weekdays 13:00–17:30 (Last admission 16:00)Weekends 10:00-17:30(Last admission 16:00)・From Saturday, November 7[Night Event] 17:00–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)[Day Event]Weekdays 13:00-17:00(Last admission 16:00)Weekend 10:00–17:00 (Last admission 16:00)Operating hours vary by the season.Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.Notes:The information above is current as of now and is subject to change.Tickets:Website:Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Inc.“Nijigen no Mori” Management OfficeTel:+81-799-64-7061■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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Two Months Left TV Anime Attack on Titan × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Countdown Event to Begin on November 1 News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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