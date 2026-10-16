MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andover Tree Pruners of Andover, Massachusetts is sharing guidance for local homeowners about emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle killing untreated ash trees across Essex County. With leaves falling, late fall is a practical time to inspect ash trees and decide whether each should be protected, monitored, or removed.

Signs of infestation include thinning or dieback starting at the top of the canopy, small D-shaped exit holes in the bark, heavy woodpecker activity or stripped bark, vertical bark splits, and clusters of new sprouts from the trunk or base. Healthy, valuable ash trees with limited canopy loss can often be protected with preventive treatment by a licensed professional on a set schedule; trees that have lost a large share of canopy generally do not recover well even with treatment.

Dead ash trees are a safety concern: ash wood becomes brittle quickly after death and dead ash trees can drop large limbs or fail entirely, especially under wet snow, ice, or strong wind. A dead ash near a house, driveway, play area, or power line should be assessed promptly.

"The decision really comes down to how much healthy canopy the tree still has and how important it is to the property," said a spokesperson for Andover Tree Pruners. "Homeowners should ask how the diagnosis was made and what evidence was found on their own tree before agreeing to treatment or removal."

Andover Tree Pruners provides tree pruning and tree care for homes, associations and businesses throughout Andover, Massachusetts, following ANSI A300 pruning standards. Website: . Contact: Rick Mack, 18 Summer St, Andover, MA 01810, USA, +1 (978) 203-3647,....

Rick Mack

Andover Tree Pruners

+1 978-203-3647

...

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Andover Tree Pruners Shares Guidance for Homeowners With Ash Trees News Provided By Andover Tree Pruners October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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