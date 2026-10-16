MDC Online Leader Nestor Pereira Named Vice Provost For Academic Affairs And Learning Technologies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VP Pereira will oversee academic affairs and educational programs across Miami Dade College while continuing to lead MDC Online

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Dade College (MDC) has appointed Nestor Pereira as Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Learning Technologies, effective September 21, 2026. VP Pereira, who has led Miami Dade College Online (MDC Online) since 2022, was selected through a competitive internal search. In this expanded role, he will oversee academic affairs and educational programs College-wide while continuing to lead MDC Online and its instructional and learning technology portfolio.

The appointment comes at an important time for the College as it advances the academic excellence and student success priorities of its MDC 2030 Strategic Plan.

“I'm grateful to President Pumariega and College leadership for the opportunity to serve in this expanded role,” said Pereira.“Our work at MDC Online has shown what's possible when teaching, learning, and technology move forward together. I look forward to working with faculty and staff across all eight campuses to build on that progress and support student success throughout the College.”

VP Pereira joined MDC in 2020 as Vice Provost for Academic and Learning Technologies and has led MDC Online since 2022. Since then, he has provided executive leadership for MDC Online and for the College's academic technology strategy across all eight campuses. Under his leadership, MDC completed a College-wide transition to Canvas and deployed LUCY, the College's AI-driven student success and coaching platform. He is also leading a comprehensive roadmap to bring MDC's digital academic materials into accessibility compliance.

VP Pereira brings more than 25 years of experience across K-12 and higher education, including executive leadership within the Florida College System. MDC also recognized Dr. Michaela Tomova, who served in the role for the past five years, for her distinguished service and the lasting contributions she made to the College's academic enterprise.

About Miami Dade College Online

MDC Online offers students the flexibility to earn degrees and certificates from anywhere, on their schedule. With a wide variety of programs and courses taught by expert faculty, MDC Online empowers learners to pursue their educational and career aspirations while maintaining work-life balance and navigating today's economic challenges.

Claudia Orrego

Miami Dade College Online

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MDC Online Leader Nestor Pereira Named Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Learning Technologies News Provided By Claudia Orrego, Miami Dade College Online October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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