VCA Canada Calgary North Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Comprehensive Veterinary Care

CALGARY, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that VCA Canada Calgary North Animal Hospital & 24 Hour Emergency Service has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Veterinarians category for Southern Alberta. The recognition honours a Calgary veterinary hospital that has cared for pets and their families for decades, providing both everyday veterinary medicine and around-the-clock emergency care from one location.Calgary North Animal Hospital has operated from its 4th Street NW location since 1969. Over the years, the hospital has developed into a comprehensive veterinary facility where pet owners can access primary care, diagnostics, dentistry, surgery, internal medicine, intensive care monitoring and emergency services.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful honour for our entire team,” said the VCA Canada Calgary North team.“Pets are family, and being entrusted with their care is a responsibility we take very seriously. Whether we are meeting a pet for a routine wellness visit or helping a family through an unexpected emergency, our goal is to provide knowledgeable, compassionate care and support people through every stage of their pet's life.”One of the hospital's defining features is its ability to provide emergency and urgent veterinary care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Veterinarians, veterinary technicians and support staff are available to respond to situations ranging from trauma and breathing difficulties to gastrointestinal concerns, heart conditions and urgent surgical needs.That emergency capability is supported by diagnostic and treatment resources within the hospital. Calgary North offers digital radiology, ultrasound, endoscopy and an in-house laboratory, along with surgical services and sophisticated anesthesia monitoring. Having these services available within the same hospital can be particularly valuable when a pet requires timely investigation, treatment or continued monitoring.Outside of emergencies, Calgary North provides extended-hour primary care appointments designed to support pets throughout their lives. Preventive and wellness care, vaccinations, dentistry, diagnostic testing, surgery and other routine services allow the veterinary team to develop an ongoing understanding of a pet's health while remaining available when more urgent needs arise.The hospital is also accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. AAHA accreditation involves an extensive evaluation of veterinary practices across areas including patient care, medical records, diagnostics, facility standards, anesthesia and surgery, providing an additional framework for maintaining veterinary care standards.Calgary North also contributes to the education of future veterinarians through its participation in the Distributed Veterinary Learning Community with the University of Calgary's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Fourth-year veterinary students gain hands-on clinical, diagnostic and professional experience within the hospital as part of their veterinary education.More than five decades after opening its doors in north Calgary, the hospital continues to care for pets across routine appointments, complex medical needs and moments families cannot plan for. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes that longstanding role and a veterinary team equipped to support pets from preventive care through unexpected emergencies.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About VCA Canada Calgary North Animal Hospital & 24 Hour Emergency ServiceVCA Canada Calgary North Animal Hospital & 24 Hour Emergency Service is a full-service veterinary hospital located at 4204 4th Street NW in Calgary. Operating at the location since 1969, the hospital provides primary and preventive care, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, internal medicine, intensive care monitoring and 24/7 emergency and urgent veterinary services. Calgary North is AAHA-accredited and participates in the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine's Distributed Veterinary Learning Community.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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VCA Canada Calgary North Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Comprehensive Veterinary Care News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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