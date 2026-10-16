Shajani CPA Earns 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Relationship-First Accounting And Advisory Services

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Accountants – Small Business category.The recognition reflects Shajani CPA's commitment to providing thoughtful, forward-looking advice while building lasting relationships with the individuals, families, and businesses it serves.Shajani CPA is an Alberta-based accounting and advisory firm helping clients build, grow, and transition wealth. With expertise in tax, estate planning, and family-owned enterprises, the firm brings these areas together to help clients address today's priorities while planning for the future.Rather than approaching tax, estate, and business matters as separate conversations, Shajani CPA takes an integrated approach. Tax strategy, estate considerations, succession planning, and business objectives are considered together, giving clients a clearer picture of how individual decisions can affect their broader financial goals.With offices in Calgary, Red Deer, and Edmonton, Shajani CPA serves clients throughout Alberta. The firm is also a member of Russell Bedford International, a global network of independent accounting, audit, tax, and consulting firms, providing access to international expertise when clients' needs extend beyond Canada.At the centre of Shajani CPA's approach is a commitment to understanding each client's ambitions. By developing trusted relationships and looking beyond individual transactions, the firm supports business owners, families, and entrepreneurs through growth, succession, estate planning, and generational wealth transitions.The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses selected through independent market research based on factors including reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. Shajani CPA's recognition as the 2026 winner in the Accountants – Small Business category reflects the firm's continued commitment to serving clients with technical expertise, practical advice, and a personal approach.For more information about Shajani CPA, visit .To learn more about the Consumer Choice Award recognition, CLICK HERE.About Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & AdvisorsShajani CPA is an Alberta-based accounting and advisory firm specializing in tax, estate planning, and business advisory services. With offices in Calgary, Red Deer, and Edmonton, the firm helps individuals, families, and businesses build, grow, and transition wealth through integrated advice grounded in strong client relationships.Tell us your ambitions, and we will guide you there.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Shajani CPA earns 2026 Consumer Choice Award for relationship-first accounting and advisory services News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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