Divine Spine Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award - Recognized For A Modern Take On Chiropractic Care

- Dr. Andrea Holmes, D.CCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Divine Spine has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Chiropractic Spine & Joint Health Clinic category for Southern Alberta. Most people still picture chiropractic as twisting, cracking, and a few rushed minutes on a table. For nearly two decades, Divine Spine has been proving it doesn't have to be that way - and Southern Alberta just made it official.Since opening in 2008, Divine Spine has worked to redefine how patients experience chiropractic care. Rather than relying on traditional manual adjustments, the clinic uses computerized spinal adjusting technology that delivers precise, low-force corrections tailored to each patient's needs. No twisting. No cracking. No forcing- precise and comfortable adjustments."Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour because it reflects the trust our patients place in us every day," said Dr. Andrea Holmes, D.C. "Our goal has always been to make chiropractic care approachable, comfortable, and effective. By combining advanced technology with personalized care, we're helping people move better, feel better, and take an active role in their long-term health."That commitment to innovation is rooted in founder Dr. Manjit Gauba's vision of changing the chiropractic experience through technology. Inspired by the belief that effective spinal care should be both comfortable and precise, Divine Spine has grown from a single clinic into a network of locations across North America while remaining focused on individualized care and measurable results.Today, Divine Spine helps patients manage a wide range of spinal and joint concerns, including back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, scoliosis, and mobility issues. Every treatment begins with a comprehensive assessment and objective spinal analysis, allowing practitioners to develop personalized care plans that address the root cause of discomfort rather than simply relieving symptoms. From the very first visit, the experience is thorough and hands-on exam, X-rays taken onsite if needed, and real time spent understanding what you want to get back to. Then you get a straight answer: whether we can help, what the problem is, how long it will take, and what it will cost. By combining advanced technology with patient education, the clinic empowers individuals to take an active role in their long-term spinal health.Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that consistently earn the confidence of the people they serve. For Divine Spine, this recognition reflects more than a decade of challenging convention, embracing innovation, and helping patients experience a new standard of chiropractic care. The award is the headline. The real story is about every Southern Albertan who finally found chiropractic care that made sense to them.Learn more at .About Divine SpineDivine Spine is a chiropractic spine and joint health clinic founded in 2008. Through advanced computerized spinal adjusting technology and a patient-centred approach, the clinic provides gentle, precise chiropractic care that supports spinal health, mobility, posture, and overall well-being. With a growing network of clinics across North America, Divine Spine continues to redefine the chiropractic experience through innovation and personalized care.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Divine Spine Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award - Recognized for a Modern Take on Chiropractic Care News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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