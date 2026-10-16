Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic Receives Second Consumer Choice Award In Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Health Food Stores category for Northern Alberta. Receiving the award for the second time recognizes an independently owned west Edmonton business that has spent two decades bringing health products, knowledgeable guidance and professional wellness services together under one roof.Health Matters has served west Edmonton since 2006, when owner Kimberly Umphrey took over the business with a vision of creating a local destination where customers could receive more than a product recommendation. As the business grew, that vision expanded with it. In 2010, Health Matters doubled its original footprint and created a Wellness Clinic with three practitioner offices, bringing retail and clinical wellness services into the same space.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for the second time is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Kimberly Umphrey, owner of Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic.“Health and wellness can feel overwhelming, especially with so much information and so many products available. We want people to feel comfortable asking questions, learning about their options and finding the support that makes sense for them. Building genuine relationships with the people who walk through our doors has always been at the heart of Health Matters.”Education plays an important role in that experience. Health Matters researches the supplements and wellness products it carries, prioritizing safe, high-quality and research-backed options while keeping its team educated on new products and developments in the health and wellness space. Staff members are practitioners themselves, allowing customers to ask questions and receive knowledgeable guidance while navigating the store's selection.The store carries supplements, herbal products, superfoods, natural skincare and beauty products, essential oils, healthy foods and other wellness essentials, with an emphasis on Canadian and locally made products where possible. In 2022, Health Matters added a refill station for household and beauty products, giving customers another option for reducing packaging waste.For customers looking for more individualized support, the Wellness Clinic brings together practitioners across several disciplines. Services include naturopathy, acupuncture, manual osteopathy, massage therapy, functional medicine and nutrition, applied kinesiology and reflexology, among others. The combination allows clients to access different forms of wellness support from practitioners working within the same local clinic.Health Matters also extends education beyond individual conversations through monthly classes covering different health and wellness topics. The sessions are designed to help customers keep up with new information and make more informed choices for themselves and their families.Twenty years after Kimberly took ownership, Health Matters remains independently owned and rooted in west Edmonton. Its second Consumer Choice Award recognizes a business that has grown beyond the traditional health food store model by creating a place where products, practitioners and education work together to support the people who come through its doors.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Health Matters Store & Wellness ClinicHealth Matters Store & Wellness Clinic is an independently owned health and wellness business serving west Edmonton since 2006. The store offers supplements, natural health products, skincare and beauty products, superfoods and other wellness essentials, while its on-site clinic provides access to practitioners across a range of wellness disciplines. Health Matters combines product selection, education and professional services in one convenient location.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic Receives Second Consumer Choice Award in Northern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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