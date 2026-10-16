Rally Subaru Edmonton Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Automobile Dealer Subaru In Edmonton

- Rally Subaru Edmonton teamEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award proudly announces Rally Subaru Edmonton as the 2026 winner in the Automobile Dealer – Subaru category in Edmonton. This recognition highlights the dealership's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience while building strong relationships rooted in trust, respect, and collaboration.At Rally Subaru Edmonton, the philosophy of“Synergy Through Collaboration” guides every aspect of the business. By fostering teamwork across departments and working closely with each client, the dealership creates a seamless and personalized experience for every customer who walks through its doors. This collaborative approach has helped Rally Subaru Edmonton establish itself as a trusted destination for both new and returning customers.“We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our customers and team members who make what we do possible,” said the Rally Subaru Edmonton team.“Our goal has always been to create meaningful relationships and deliver an experience that goes beyond expectations. This award reflects the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us.”Rally Subaru Edmonton offers a full range of services, including new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing solutions, and ongoing vehicle maintenance and support. With a focus on transparency and customer care, the team works to ensure that every step of the vehicle purchasing and ownership journey is smooth, informed, and tailored to individual needs.The dealership's commitment to excellence extends beyond the showroom. By prioritizing communication, respect, and accountability, Rally Subaru Edmonton continues to build long-term relationships with customers throughout the Edmonton community. This dedication to service has played a key role in the dealership's continued growth and strong reputation within the automotive industry.More than just a dealership, Rally Subaru Edmonton prides itself on being a team-driven organization where employees and customers alike are treated like family. This culture of collaboration and shared purpose is central to the company's identity and contributes to the positive experience customers can expect at every interaction.As Edmonton continues to grow, Rally Subaru Edmonton remains focused on delivering high-quality vehicles and an outstanding customer experience that reflects its core values. By combining trusted automotive expertise with a people-first approach, the dealership continues to drive excellence in everything it does.The dealership's commitment to excellence extends beyond the showroom.Supporting the community is also a core part of Rally Subaru Edmonton's values. The dealership believes that strong businesses have a responsibility to give back, support local organizations, and help create a stronger Edmonton for everyone.Throughout 2026, Rally Subaru Edmonton has supported local teams through sponsorships and participated in several community and charitable initiatives. These included the 10th Annual Little Warriors Golf Tournament, the Jenny Classic, Rocks for Hunger, and a donation drive for YESS (Youth Empowerment and Support Services). Through these efforts, the dealership has helped raise awareness, collect essential items, and support organizations that make a direct difference in the lives of people across the Edmonton area.About Rally Subaru EdmontonRally Subaru Edmonton is an automobile dealership serving Edmonton and the surrounding area, offering new and pre-owned Subaru vehicles along with financing and vehicle maintenance services. Guided by its philosophy of Synergy Through Collaboration, the dealership focuses on teamwork, customer relationships, and delivering a high-quality experience at every stage of the ownership journey. Rally Subaru Edmonton is committed to trust, respect, and service excellence, building lasting connections with customers and the community. For more information, visit .About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Rally Subaru Edmonton Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Automobile Dealer – Subaru in Edmonton News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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