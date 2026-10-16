Best Moves Inc. Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner For Moving Companies In Calgary & Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Moves Inc. is marking a new milestone with its recognition as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Moving Companies category for Calgary & Southern Alberta. The award reflects the reputation Best Moves has built around professional service, careful planning and dependable execution – qualities that matter when customers entrust a moving company with their homes, belongings and timelines.Founded in 2016, Best Moves has grown from a local moving company into a trusted name serving customers across Western Canada, with locations in Calgary, Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Throughout that growth, the company's focus has remained the same: delivering a premium, well-organized moving experience from the first conversation to the final placement of a customer's belongings."Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour because it reflects the trust our customers place in us during one of life's biggest transitions," said the Best Moves team. "Our goal has always been to make moving less stressful by providing a professional, well-organized experience, treating every home and belonging with care, and making sure our customers feel confident that they're in good hands from start to finish."That commitment is reflected in every part of the business. Best Moves operates a modern fleet of fully equipped moving trucks and employs dedicated crews trained to protect furniture, fragile items, and homes throughout every move. The company is also a proud member of the Canadian Association of Movers and a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Best Moves has earned more than 1,700 five-star customer reviews across Google, Facebook and BBB, reflecting a consistent focus on reliability, transparency and customer satisfaction.Whether helping a family move across the city, coordinating a long-distance relocation across Western Canada or managing a commercial move, Best Moves applies the same emphasis on preparation, communication and attention to detail. The company has built lasting relationships with customers by making a complex and often stressful process feel more predictable and manageable.Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that consistently earn the confidence of the people they serve. For Best Moves, this award reflects years of earning customer trust one move at a time and reinforces the company's commitment to continuing to raise the standard for professional moving service in Calgary and beyond.About Best Moves Inc.Best Moves Inc. is a Calgary-founded moving company providing residential, commercial, local and long-distance moving services across Western Canada. With locations in Calgary, Vancouver and Vancouver Island, the company is known for its experienced crews, modern equipment, careful planning and commitment to delivering a premium moving experience backed by exceptional customer service. For more information, visit .About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Best Moves Inc. Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Moving Companies in Calgary & Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.