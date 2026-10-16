Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. Recognized For Craftsmanship And Custom Design With Consumer Choice Award In Southern Alberta

- Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Stairs and Railings category. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to quality, precision, and delivering custom-built solutions that stand the test of time.Founded by Mike Kent, Ironwood Stair & Rail began as a one-man operation and has grown into a dedicated team driven by a shared passion for craftsmanship. Built on resilience and a strong work ethic, the company has earned a reputation for creating high-quality stair and railing systems that enhance both form and function.“At Ironwood, every project is an opportunity to create something that is both functional and lasting,” said the Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. team.“This recognition reflects our commitment to craftsmanship and the pride we take in every detail.”What sets Ironwood apart is its focus on custom design and flawless execution. Each project is approached with careful planning and attention to detail, ensuring that every stair and railing system is tailored to the space and built to the highest standards.The company emphasizes quality materials, precision installation, and finishes designed for durability. This commitment to long-term performance ensures that each installation not only enhances the aesthetic of a space but also maintains its integrity over time.Ironwood Stair & Rail's work reflects a balance of technical expertise and design sensibility, delivering results that elevate residential and commercial environments. Its ability to combine craftsmanship with consistency has made it a trusted choice across Southern Alberta.A proud recipient of the 2025 and 2026 Consumer Choice Awards, Ironwood continues to build on its reputation for excellence. Its focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has positioned the company as a standout provider in the industry.The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.'s continued recognition highlights its dedication to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service.For more information, visit or CLICK HERE.About Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. is a Southern Alberta-based company specializing in custom stair and railing solutions. Founded by Mike Kent, the company combines craftsmanship, quality materials, and detailed execution to deliver durable, design-driven results.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc. recognized for craftsmanship and custom design with Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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