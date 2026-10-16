Ultra-Lite Doors Recognized For Four Decades Of Garage Door Excellence

- Ultra-Lite Doors teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Ultra-Lite Doors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Garage Door Dealers category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to providing durable, high-quality overhead door solutions backed by more than four decades of expertise and exceptional customer service.Founded in 1982, Ultra-Lite Doors was established to meet the need for garage doors capable of withstanding Alberta's demanding climate. What began as a small team with a clear mission has grown into one of Western Canada's leading overhead door companies, serving residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial customers with the same commitment to quality and reliability that has defined the business since day one."Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour and a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us over the past four decades," said the Ultra-Lite Doors team. "We're proud to continue delivering dependable products, expert workmanship, and exceptional service while helping our customers find garage door solutions that stand up to Alberta's toughest conditions."What sets Ultra-Lite Doors apart is its ability to manage projects of every size and complexity. From replacing a residential garage door to supplying specialized overhead door systems for large commercial and industrial facilities, the company combines experienced technicians, premium products, and tailored solutions to meet each customer's unique requirements.Ultra-Lite Doors offers garage door sales, professional installation, repairs, preventative maintenance, garage door openers, loading dock equipment, high-performance overhead doors, and custom commercial and industrial door systems. By offering comprehensive solutions and responsive service, the company helps homeowners and businesses keep their properties secure, efficient, and operating reliably year-round.Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. This recognition reinforces Ultra-Lite Doors' reputation as a trusted garage door dealer in Southern Alberta, delivering dependable products and expert service backed by more than 40 years of industry experience.For more information, visit or CLICK HERE.About Ultra-Lite DoorsFounded in 1982, Ultra-Lite Doors provides residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial overhead door solutions throughout Southern Alberta and Western Canada. The company specializes in garage door sales, installation, repairs, preventative maintenance, loading dock equipment, garage door openers, and custom overhead door systems, delivering quality products and expert service built for Alberta's climate.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Ultra-Lite Doors Recognized for Four Decades of Garage Door Excellence News Provided By Consumer Choice Award October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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