Select Home Warranty Announces Partnership With Lifelock To Provide Homeowners Comprehensive Identity Theft Protection

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Collaboration offers Select Home Warranty customers exclusive savings of up to 30% off LifeLock's identity protection plans.

- Marc ShapiroMAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Select Home Warranty, a provider of comprehensive home warranty coverage, has partnered with LifeLock, a leader in identity theft protection.This collaboration gives homeowners total peace of mind by protecting both their home appliances and major systems alongside their personal identity."Our mission at Select Home Warranty has always been to protect what matters most to our customers," said Marc Shapiro of Select Home Warranty. "Partnering with LifeLock allows us to extend that commitment beyond the physical structure of the home. Today's homeowners need protection not only against unexpected appliance repairs and system breakdowns, but also against digital threats and identity theft. Together with LifeLock, we are offering a total security cushion for modern families."Through this new partnership, Select Home Warranty customers will gain access to exclusive savings, ranging from 10% to 30% off standard annual rates across LifeLock identity protection plans. These offerings cater to individuals, couples, and families, ensuring robust protection tailored to diverse household needs.Enhanced Protection for Modern HomeownersUnder the new agreement, Select Home Warranty policyholders can unlock exclusive savings across LifeLock's core tiers of identity protection:– LifeLock Core Plans: Offers baseline identity and social security number monitoring, identity restoration support, and stolen funds reimbursement, with - - savings ranging from 10% to 30% off for individuals, couples, and family packages.– LifeLock Advanced Plans: Adds enhanced monitoring for bank accounts, credit applications, and data breaches, with savings ranging from 12% to 30% off across all household configurations.– LifeLock Total Plans: Provides comprehensive identity and financial protection, including investment account activity alerts and credit score tracking, with savings ranging from 16% to 30% off.This offering is immediately to existing policyholders and new customers enrolling in Select Home Warranty coverage.For more information about Select Home Warranty or to explore the new LifeLock partnership benefits, please visit SelectHomeWarranty.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty is a nationwide provider of home warranty plans designed to protect homeowners, buyers, and sellers from the high cost of repairing or replacing major home systems and appliances. With customizable plans, a vast network of qualified technicians, and dedicated service, Select Home Warranty delivers simple, affordable peace of mind across the United States.

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Select Home Warranty Announces Partnership with LifeLock to Provide Homeowners Comprehensive Identity Theft Protection News Provided By Clarity Digital, LLC October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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