Wanpo Targets Weld Finishing Needs At FABTECH 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suzhou Wanpo Grinding Material Co., Ltd. plans to present abrasive tools for weld finishing and other metalworking applications at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, with founder and general manager Chen Chong overseeing preparations. The company is listed at booth S46092 for the Oct. 21–23 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center, continuing its participation for a third consecutive year.The exhibition covers metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. For an abrasive manufacturer, that setting brings surface treatment products into the same venue as welding systems, fabrication machinery and other manufacturing processes. Wanpo's display is directed toward the grinding and finishing operations performed on metal parts, welds and edges.Preparations for Las Vegas were discussed at a July 10, 2026, meeting attended by Chen and colleagues from the company. The agenda covered exhibit selection, booth layout, English-language product materials, technical questions, customer test requests and logistics. It also included arrangements for recording visitor requirements and following up after the exhibition.The preparation plan calls for product displays supported by application videos and English-language information. Samples and technical discussions are intended to help visitors identify products relevant to their work. The planned presentation includes flap discs, mounted flap wheels, abrasive paper and belts, with attention to the operating conditions and specifications buyers bring to the booth.The product discussion begins with the job being performed. Removing a weld bead, blending the surrounding surface and working inside a recessed component involve different contact conditions. Information about the workpiece material, tool clearance and required finish helps determine which abrasive format warrants further evaluation in a customer's production process.Flap discs are one part of Wanpo's exhibition offering. The company's catalog includes aluminum oxide, zirconia alumina and ceramic abrasive options, with flat T27 and conical T29 configurations. Individual product families have their own dimensions and grit selections. These specifications give buyers a basis for comparing configurations for surface grinding, edge work and weld finishing.Mounted flap wheels arrange abrasive flaps around a wheel carried on a shaft. Wanpo describes them for surface treatment and finishing, including work on stainless steel components. Cartridge rolls use abrasive cloth in a compact rolled format and are listed for corners and other restricted areas. Their different shapes address different requirements for reaching a workpiece.The wider catalog includes nonwoven finishing products, quick-change discs and abrasive belts. These categories extend the conversation from material removal to cleaning, blending and subsequent finishing. A product's size, mounting arrangement and abrasive grade remain specific ordering details, even when several formats may be considered during the manufacture of the same component.Wanpo's English-language catalog provides product codes, dimensions and grade information alongside application descriptions. For a purchasing discussion, those details allow a general request for grinding or polishing to be narrowed to an identifiable item. The same information supports communication between the customer, the company's sales staff and the teams responsible for production and inspection.Chen is the company's primary contact for its 2026 exhibitor arrangements. Wanpo's exhibit space documents identify him as general manager and list him for booth logistics, billing and marketing communications. His involvement connects the practical preparations for the exhibition with his responsibilities for product development, manufacturing and overseas business.FABTECH's official directories list Wanpo at booth W3088 in Orlando in 2024 and B18083 in Chicago in 2025. The Orlando event ran Oct. 15–17 at the Orange County Convention Center; the Chicago edition took place Sept. 8–11 at McCormick Place. The Las Vegas listing extends the company's exhibitor record across three successive editions.After FABTECH 2025 in Chicago, Chen participated in a Sept. 18 meeting to review an overseas buyer's annual purchasing requirements for mounted flap wheels and cartridge rolls. Company minutes record discussions of quotations and delivery timing in response to requirements received during the exhibition.The discussion covered abrasive cloth availability, lead times for imported materials and production capacity. The action plan called for daily production task lists, inspection and packaging oversight, and delivery dates based on raw material arrivals.Chen oversees customer requirements, product improvements and the allocation of production resources, according to company employment records. His work involves evaluating requests against available materials, equipment and manufacturing schedules before the company commits to delivery dates. For orders involving several abrasive formats, that assessment also requires coordination among sales, production and inspection staff.The July 2026 preparation meeting and the earlier buyer follow-up bring these responsibilities into the exhibition process. English product descriptions and sample requests support customer discussions, while questions about raw material supply, production capacity and delivery require input from the teams that make and inspect the tools. Chen coordinates across those functions as the company prepares to meet visitors in Las Vegas.Wanpo was established in Suzhou in October 2010. Its English-language website presents the WP abrasive range and describes a business combining design, development, production and sales. FABTECH participation provides a recurring venue for product discussions outside China, with Chen serving as the company's general manager and exhibition contact. The company's catalog supplies a common reference for those discussions.FABTECH's published program also includes 180-plus expert-led conference sessions. Exhibition hours are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. Times are local to Las Vegas. Wanpo's preparations concern its exhibitor presentation and subsequent technical and commercial follow-up with visitors.Wanpo's 2026 booth assignment appears in the official FABTECH exhibitor directory. Visitors can review the company's English-language catalog in advance and contact Chen about product specifications or its planned display. At the show, discussions will focus on grinding and finishing requirements, with information collected for technical review and follow-up. The company plans to use those discussions to inform its response to customer requests.

Chen Chong

Suzhou Wanpo Grinding Material Co., Ltd.

+86 158 6231 8200

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