Complete AI Training Now Offers AI Plugins For 501 Occupations Across Eight AI Assistants

One download gives your AI everything for your job: AI plugins for 501 jobs

Inside a job plugin: skills, prompts, AI agents, connections, apps to build and a ready-made assistant, for eight AIs

The AI plugins library on completeaitraining

Each plugin packages the skills, prompts and AI agents for one job into one download for ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, Grok, Cursor and Kimi.

- Jeroen Erne, Founder, Complete AI Training

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete AI Training now offers AI plugins for 501 jobs. Each plugin is a single download that adds the AI resources for one occupation to a general-purpose assistant: skills, prompts, AI agents, ideas for small tools and a pre-configured assistant for that job. The plugins can be installed in eight assistants: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, Grok, Grok Bot, Cursor and Kimi.

The plugins cover occupations across most fields, including accountants, account managers, administrative assistants, teachers, nurses, lawyers, marketing managers and software developers. In total there are more than 8,000 plugin files, with a version of each job's plugin for every supported assistant.

Why plugins

AI assistants have become more capable, but users often start each conversation by explaining their role and the task at hand. A plugin provides that context once. After installation, the assistant can select a relevant skill or prompt for a task without the user having to find it.

What a job plugin contains

- Skills: written instructions that guide the assistant through one task in the job, such as a month-end close checklist for an accountant or a lesson plan for a teacher

- Prompts: tested instructions for common tasks, grouped by topic

- AI agents: up to 12 per job, each running a multi-step task and asking the user before important actions

- A connections guide: the business software the job commonly uses, with set-up steps for each connection

- Apps to build: small tools that the assistant can build from step-by-step instructions

- A pre-configured assistant: a custom GPT, Claude plugin, Microsoft 365 Copilot agent or Gemini Gem with conversation starters for the job

Installation

Each plugin page has separate installation steps per assistant. In Claude, the zip file is uploaded and enabled. In ChatGPT, a custom GPT is created from the included files. In Microsoft 365 Copilot, an agent is set up in Agent Builder, or an IT team installs a prepared app package. In Gemini, skills are uploaded or a prepared Gem is used. Most installations take between two and five minutes, and the instructions are written for users without technical experience.

Availability

All 501 job plugins are available now in English. Downloads are available to Complete AI Training members, whose plugins also receive daily news, suggestions and skill updates, and a single job's plugin can be purchased separately. The plugin is one way to install a Complete AI Training AI kit, which also includes a curated list of AI apps, a learning path with certificates and the AI Coach.

About Complete AI Training

Complete AI Training helps working professionals use AI in their own job. Its libraries include more than 700 AI video courses with certifications, 6,000 AI skills, 60,000 prompts, 4,000 AI agents, 4,000 MCP servers and 9,000 AI tools, organized by job, and AI kits for more than 500 jobs. Complete AI Training is run by Nexibeo Limited in Hong Kong.

Jeroen Erne

Complete AI Training

+62 878-6101-3568

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Complete AI Training Now Offers AI Plugins for 501 Occupations Across Eight AI Assistants News Provided By Complete AI Training October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.