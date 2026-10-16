A Christian Novella

A Christian Novella by Arizona Author Jacqueline McDonald

- Jacqueline McDonald

CASA GRANDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Called by Name Books is pleased to announce the launch of THE ROAD, a Christian novella by acclaimed novelist, Jacqueline McDonald. Set in Arizona's diverse terrain of canyons, mountains, and deserts, THE ROAD is about sin, redemption, and the state of Christianity in the world.

McDonald's novella tells the tale of an accident on a remote desert highway that claims the lives of nine people. The Sheriff's accident investigation leads him on a spiritual journey where myth and reality collide.

THE ROAD's controversial content targets book club members and fans of Mitch Albom style character stories. Published by Amazon, THE ROAD is available in digital and paperback formats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacqueline McDonald is an American, award-winning novelist and self-described forgiven follower of Jesus Christ. Prior to THE ROAD, McDonald was known for her LOWELL TRILOGY which includes the novels, THE PAPER ROUTE, HUMMING BRIDGE and EPIPHANY.

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J N McDonald

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New Book Release: Called by Name Books Launches 'THE ROAD' News Provided By J N McDonald October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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