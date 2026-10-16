King Fish Properties Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Fish Properties has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner, recognizing the real estate agency's experience, local market knowledge, and relationship-focused approach to serving buyers and sellers throughout the Grand Strand.Led by Jess Fisher, King Fish Properties specializes in residential real estate across Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach, Pawleys Island, Litchfield, Georgetown, and surrounding coastal communities. Fisher has more than 15 years of industry experience and assists clients with primary residences, second homes, investment properties, luxury homes, new construction, relocation, and oceanfront houses and condominiums.The agency emphasizes personalized service throughout each transaction. By taking time to understand each client's priorities, Fisher helps buyers and sellers navigate local neighborhoods, property values, coastal considerations, and negotiations with greater clarity and confidence.“We strive to get to know every client and build a strong relationship from the beginning,” said a representative of King Fish Properties.“Our goal is to exceed expectations by combining responsive service, detailed knowledge of the Grand Strand, and skilled negotiation on behalf of the people we represent.”Fisher has consistently ranked among the top one percent of sales agents in the MLS and received Agent of the Year honors in 2024, 2025, and 2026. He was also named the No. 6 top agent in South Carolina in 2025 and received a 2026 Best of the Beach award.The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award reflects King Fish Properties' continued commitment to helping clients make informed real estate decisions while providing the personal attention and local expertise that have made Fisher a trusted resource among Grand Strand residents.For more information, click here.

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King Fish Properties Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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