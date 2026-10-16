Alcoa Profit More Than Doubles As Higher Aluminum Prices And Production Boost Earnings

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Alcoa reported a sharp increase in third quarter profit as stronger aluminum prices and improved production supported earnings, offering investors a positive signal for the industrial metals sector amid uncertainty over global economic growth and manufacturing demand.

The aluminum producer reported net income of $483 million for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with $232 million in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings reached $1.82 per share, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.51, while revenue climbed approximately 24% year over year to $3.7 billion.

The results highlight how commodity prices, production efficiency and operational improvements can influence profitability in the metals industry. However, revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, suggesting that stronger earnings do not eliminate every concern about the company's near term outlook.

Aluminum Operations Drive Earnings Growth

Alcoa's performance benefited from higher aluminum production and improved operations across its industrial facilities. The company said it increased aluminum production for the sixth consecutive quarter and completed the restart of its Alumar smelter in Brazil.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, reached $789 million, compared with $270 million a year earlier. The increase reflected stronger operating performance and more favorable conditions in parts of the aluminum business.

Aluminum remains an important material for transportation, construction, packaging, electrical infrastructure and renewable energy equipment. Demand from these industries can influence prices and producer earnings, although the outlook also depends on manufacturing activity, energy costs and global supply.

For investors, the combination of rising output and stronger profitability provides evidence of improved operational performance. The challenge will be maintaining those gains if commodity prices weaken or production costs increase.

Acquisition Plans Add a Strategic Dimension

Alcoa is also advancing its planned acquisition of South32's interests in bauxite, alumina and aluminum assets, referred to as AliGroup. The transaction is intended to expand the company's position across the aluminum value chain.

The company ended the quarter with $4.4 billion in cash, including financing obtained for the planned acquisition. South32 shareholders approved the transaction on October 15, marking progress toward its completion.

The deal could strengthen Alcoa's access to upstream resources and improve its long term operating position. However, investors will need to assess the acquisition's financing costs, integration requirements and potential contribution to future earnings.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Alcoa maintained its full year production and shipment guidance, giving investors a reference point for evaluating its performance in the coming quarters.

Attention will now turn to aluminum prices, global industrial demand, energy expenses and the company's ability to sustain production improvements. A slowdown in manufacturing or an increase in available metal supply could place pressure on prices and margins.

The latest results demonstrate that operational execution and favorable commodity conditions can deliver substantial earnings growth. Whether Alcoa can maintain that momentum will depend on market demand, cost discipline and the successful execution of its expansion strategy.