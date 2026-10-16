Kerala BJP Demands Probe Into KIIFB Deals

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday demanded an immediate and comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)'s land acquisitions and financial transactions, particularly in Kannur district, as the state government prepares to decide on the nature of the investigation.

The BJP National Executive Committee member sought a probe into the roles of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and former KIIFB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Abraham.

He said those found guilty should face legal action.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan had told the media on Thursday that the findings of an expert committee on the functioning of KIIFB were serious.

He said the state Cabinet would decide the nature of the probe and that a decision would be taken shortly.

Kummanam said the allegations concerning land acquisition, borrowing, consultancy appointments, advertising expenditure and financial controls required a detailed and impartial investigation.

The state government should not dismiss the allegations without examining the records, he added.

He sought a detailed examination of allegations that more than 1,000 acres had been acquired in Kannur alone.

The investigation should establish whether the acquisitions were necessary, how land prices were fixed and whether any individuals or private interests received undue benefits.

The state government should also explain the scale of land acquisition in Kannur compared with the development needs of districts such as Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

Kummanam also called for scrutiny of KIIFB's borrowings, government guarantees and financial liabilities.

He alleged that the institution had bypassed financial controls and questioned whether its decisions complied with the law and the government's Rules of Business.

He cited allegations of excess expenditure of Rs 13,103 crore on KIIFB projects, a loss of Rs 181.73 crore through masala bond transactions and spending of Rs 203.72 crore on advertising and promotional activities.

He called for independent verification of these figures through official records.

The former KIIFB CEO's administrative powers, alleged dual positions, consultancy contracts and appointments should also be examined to establish whether required approvals and recruitment norms were followed, the BJP leader said.

Kummanam demanded that the state government secure and scrutinise relevant documents and trace the flow of funds.

If the preliminary investigation establishes evidence of corruption or criminal activity, the state government should consider a Vigilance or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The Kerala Cabinet's decision on the nature and scope of the investigation is now crucial.

The state government's response will determine how the allegations against KIIFB are examined and whether further action follows.