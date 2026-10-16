Over Rs 10 Cr Spent On Siddaramaiah Sting Operation, Alleges Karnataka BJP Demands FIR Against Sponsors

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka on Friday alleged that over Rs 10 crore had been spent on the sting operation video involving former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member, Siddaramaiah and demanded that an FIR be registered to identify those who commissioned and financed it, instead of focussing only on the circulation of the video.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Ashoka alleged that black money had been used to fund the operation and questioned who had provided the money, where it had come from and who was behind the exercise.

“This is a direct allegation from my side. Around Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore has been spent on conducting the sting operation against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," R. Ashoka alleged.

"Who gave this money? Where did the black money come from? Who sponsored it, and what money was used for it? Will anyone do this for free?” he asked.

Ashoka said the FIR registered in connection with the controversy focussed only on those who circulated the video and did not mention who had conducted the sting operation or sponsored it.

“The circulation of the video is not important. What is important is who conducted the sting operation and who financed it,” he claimed.

He said political leaders were making allegations without addressing the central issue and challenged them to file an FIR if they were genuinely concerned about the matter.

“At least, if an FIR is registered, the police can investigate the matter. The present FIR does not contain anything substantial on who conducted the sting operation. It only speaks about who circulated the video,” he alleged.

He termed the controversy a degradation of political standards and warned that continuing such practices would amount to an insult to veteran former Chief Ministers such as the late Veerendra Patil, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and S. Nijalingappa, who had served the state.

It can be noted that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday continued his attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning his handling of the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleging that the person behind the operation was enjoying political protection.