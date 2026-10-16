Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Size, Opportunities, 2034

The global complex regional pain syndrome market size was valued at USD 119.44 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 124.34 million in 2026 to USD 171.48 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the complex regional pain syndrome market with a share of 52.4% in 2025.

The complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market includes medicines, medical devices, and treatment services used to manage persistent regional pain, swelling, sensitivity, and movement difficulties that may develop after an injury or surgery. CRPS treatment products are commonly classified under HSN Code 3004 (medicaments in measured doses or retail packaging) and SIC Code 2834 (Pharmaceutical Preparations).

The complex regional pain syndrome market demand is driven by the need for effective management of persistent neuropathic pain and improvements in mobility and daily functioning. Healthcare providers are increasingly using neuropathic pain medicines and neuromodulation devices to manage symptoms and support individualized treatment approaches, contributing to complex regional pain syndrome market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 119.44 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 124.34 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 171.48 Million Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 4.10%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 52.4% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 6.5%

By Product Type Fastest-growing Segment: Neuromodulation Devices CAGR: 5.4% (2026-2034) By Disease Type Leading Segment: CRPS Type I Market Share in 2025: 76.5%

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Shift toward Multimodal Treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

The complex regional pain syndrome market analysis shows shift towards multimodal treatment approaches that combine medication, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychological support. Since CRPS can cause persistent pain, swelling, sensitivity, and movement difficulties, combining different treatment methods can help address multiple symptoms and improve daily functioning.

Growth of Non Opioid Pain Management Options

Interest in reducing opioid related risks is shaping the complex regional pain syndrome market through increased use of non opioid pain management options. Treatment approaches may include anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, topical pain relievers, physical rehabilitation, and selected neuromodulation procedures, depending on individual patient needs.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the complex regional pain syndrome market share due to dependence on pharmaceutical ingredients, neuromodulation devices, and medical electronics. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients and delays in medical device manufacturing can affect treatment availability. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 0.6 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 3.50%. As supply conditions normalize, the complex regional pain syndrome market growth is expected to gradually return to 4.10%.

In August 2026, Ambros Therapeutics secured commitments for an oversubscribed USD 150 million private placement, co-led by RA Capital Management and Janus Henderson Investors, alongside its proposed merger with Werewolf Therapeutics. The financing is intended to advance neridronate through its Phase 3 CRPS-1 trial and regulatory preparations, with funding expected to last into the first half of 2029.

Demand for Personalized Pain Treatment and Treatments Addressing Persistent Pain and Mobility Limitations Drives Market

Demand for personalized pain treatment approaches is supporting the complex regional pain syndrome market as patients can experience different pain levels, sensitivity, swelling, and movement difficulties. Treatment plans often combine medications, physical therapy, psychological support, and nerve stimulation according to individual symptoms and treatment responses.

Treatments addressing persistent pain and mobility limitations is contributing to market growth as complex regional pain syndrome can cause long-lasting pain that interferes with walking, daily activities, and limb function. Patients may require ongoing pain management and rehabilitation to improve movement and maintain independence.

Difficulty in Diagnosing Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and Risk of Adverse Effects from Long-Term Medication Use Restraints Market Expansion

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms, including persistent pain, swelling, skin temperature changes, and sensitivity to touch, may overlap with other medical conditions. These diagnostic challenges may postpone appropriate care and reduce the timely use of specialized treatment options, limiting market growth medication use for CRPS may cause adverse effects such as dizziness, drowsiness, gastrointestinal problems, or dependence, depending on the medication prescribed. Concerns about medication safety can also reduce patient adherence and increase the need for regular monitoring, creating challenges for sustained treatment.

Growth of Targeted Drug Development and Digital Rehabilitation Solutions Open New Revenue Avenues

Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology developers can target patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) who need better options for managing persistent pain and inflammation. Research into therapies targeting specific pain pathways can support the development of treatments tailored to CRPS symptoms and underlying mechanisms. Revenue opportunities arise through drug development, clinical research partnerships, licensing agreements, and commercialization of approved therapies, contributing to complex regional pain syndrome market growth.

Medical device manufacturers and digital health providers can target patients and clinicians seeking additional options for managing chronic CRPS symptoms. Non-invasive neuromodulation devices and digital rehabilitation platforms can support pain management, guided exercises, and remote monitoring as part of individualized care plans. Companies can generate revenue through device sales, software subscriptions, remote rehabilitation services, and partnerships with pain clinics, contributing to complex regional pain syndrome market growth.

Medicines segment are projected to reach at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, supported by the continued use of medications to manage pain, inflammation, and other symptoms associated with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). Treatment may include pain relievers, corticosteroids, and other medicines selected according to individual symptoms and clinical needs.

Neuromodulation devices are likely to experience a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, driven by increasing use of advanced approaches for managing persistent pain that does not respond adequately to conventional treatments.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

CRPS Type I accounted for the largest share of 76.5%, reflecting its classification as the form of CRPS diagnosed without confirmed nerve injury. The condition can develop following an injury or surgery and is commonly associated with persistent pain, swelling, changes in skin temperature, and movement difficulties.

The CRPS Type II segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period, supported by continued demand for diagnosis and chronic pain treatment associated with identifiable nerve injury.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The North America complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market accounted for a dominant share of 52.4% in 2025.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Axium dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation system for adults with chronic, severe lower limb pain associated with CRPS types I and II. This targeted neuromodulation approach creates demand for implantable stimulation systems and specialized pain management procedures for patients whose symptoms persist despite medication and other treatments.

Toronto Western Hospital's Neuromodulation for Pain Program provides specialist assessment for patients with neuropathic pain conditions, including CRPS, and offers spinal cord stimulation (SCS) trials before permanent implantation when appropriate. This clinical pathway supports the use of neuromodulation devices, including stimulation leads, implantable pulse generators, and programming systems, for selected patients with persistent pain.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

The Asia Pacific complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, making it the fastest growing region.

China's Guidelines for the Assessment and Management of Neuropathic Pain established evidence-based recommendations for evaluating and managing pain caused by damage or disease affecting the somatosensory system. The guidelines promote more consistent clinical assessment and treatment planning, supporting the development of specialised pain-management services for patients with chronic neuropathic conditions, including CRPS.

Researchers at Medanta's Institute of Neurosciences in Gurgaon reported a case of severe CRPS-associated neuropathic pain and involuntary muscle jerks following trauma. Spinal cord stimulation was used after multiple previous treatments had failed, demonstrating the potential role of neuromodulation devices in managing complex cases of persistent regional pain.

A clinical case published in the Journal of Japan Society of Pain Clinicians described CRPS following a distal radius fracture, with persistent hand pain, autonomic symptoms, and restricted movement. Treatment combined a stellate ganglion block with graded exercise rehabilitation, highlighting the role of interventional pain management in helping patients resume movement and functional recovery.

Europe's complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The Bath National Pain Centre offers a two-week residential rehabilitation programme for patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), combining specialist physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological support, and therapeutic activities. This intensive treatment model creates demand for specialised rehabilitation services.

Researchers at Hannover Medical School have investigated graded motor imagery and mirror therapy for patients with complex regional pain syndrome, focusing on changes in pain intensity, movement, and functional recovery. These rehabilitation approaches aim to retrain the brain's processing of affected-limb movement and body perception.

The Latin America complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is anticipated to record a growth rate of4.5% during the forecast period. São Paulo's municipal Centros de Referência da Dor (CR Dor) provide specialised care for chronic pain, including regional pain syndrome, through physiatrists, neurologists, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists.

Mexico City's Hospital Español de México specifically lists complex regional pain syndrome among the conditions treated by its pain clinic. Its clinical services include image-guided interventional procedures, spinal cord stimulation, and peripheral nerve stimulation for selected patients with persistent pain, alongside physical rehabilitation and medication management.

The Middle East & Africa complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduced dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation for patients with focal nerve pain associated with CRPS. The treatment uses electrical impulses directed at specific nerve structures, and the clinic reported improvements in pain and mobility in a patient with persistent lower limb pain. The Chronic Pain Management Clinic at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town specifically treats complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) through individualised medication management, physiotherapy, and tailored exercise programmes.

The complex regional pain syndrome market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical device manufacturers, neuromodulation technology providers. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corp., and Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global complex regional pain syndrome market share.

Established players compete mainly through spinal cord stimulation, pain relief therapies, treatment efficacy, and device innovation. Emerging and regional players in the complex regional pain syndrome market ecosystem focus on non opioid pain management, targeted therapies, and specialized treatment options for chronic pain management.

Abbott Laboratories Medtronic plc Boston Scientific Corporation Nevro Corp. Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. Pfizer Inc. Fresenius Kabi AG Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Aurobindo Pharma Limited Amneal Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

August 2026: Ensysce Biosciences completed its acquisition of Cy Biopharma, adding CY200, an investigational CRPS-1 treatment with FDA Orphan Drug Designation. April 2026: BRC Therapeutics received FDA clearance for its investigational new drug application for BRC-002, a cannabinoid-based candidate designed to address CRPS pain and associated symptoms. June 2026: Ambros Therapeutics dosed the first patient in its pivotal Phase 3 CRPS-RISE trial of neridronate.