Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available For On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 13th –15th, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications.

Individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to access the presentations free of charge at the following link:

The conference featured presentations from companies across the precious metals and critical minerals sectors, along with a keynote presentation by Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications, titled“From Discovery to Investor Attention: How Clear Communication Becomes a Competitive Advantage.”

Participating Companies

Click on a company name below to access its presentation.

Company Ticker(s) Keynote Presentation from Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications, titled

“From Discovery to Investor Attention: How Clear Communication Becomes a Competitive Advantage.” NeoTerra Group Plc OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: TERA Copper Intelligence Inc. OTCID: CUAI Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. OTCQB: AZEMF | TSXV: AZEM Lion Copper Corp. OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LCU ONGold Resources Ltd. OTCQB: ONGRF | TSXV: ONAU Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU Bravada Gold Corp. OTCQB: BGAVF | TSXV: BVA First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ: PHOS Canadian Phosphate Limited OTCQB: CPHOF | ASX: CP8 Royal Road Minerals Limited OTCQB: RRDMF | TSXV: RYR Atomic Eagle Ltd. OTCQX: AEUXF | ASX: AEU Japan Gold Corp. OTCQB: JGLDF | TSXV: JG Honey Badger Silver Inc. OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF Heliostar Metals Ltd. OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR Denarius Metals Corp. OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE Canada: DMET Dryden Gold Corp. OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY Kootenay Silver, Inc. OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN Star Gold Corp. OTCQB: SRGZ Silverco Mining Ltd. OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. OTCQB: DBHL Walhalla Gold Corp. OTCQB: WAUXF | CSE: WAU Novo Resources Corp. OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO Granada Gold Mine Inc. OTC: GBBFF | TSXV: GGM American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQX: ARRNF | ASX: ARR Koryx Copper S.A. OTCQX: KRYXF | TSXV: KRY Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT Evolve Royalties Ltd. OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR Eastport Critical Metals Corp. OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. OTCQX: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE Regency Silver Corp. OTCQB: RSMXF | TSXV: RSMX NexMetals Mining Corp. NASDAQ: NEXM | TSXV: NEXM Founders Metals Inc. OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR Renforth Resources, Inc. OTC: RFHRF | CSE: RFR Majestic Corporation Plc OTCQB: MCJCF | AQSE: MCJ

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

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