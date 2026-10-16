Clarios Connected Services Now Supports Approximately 20 Commercial Fleets As Adoption Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 2,000 connected commercial vehicles in North America are using battery intelligence to support uptime, maintenance planning and operational efficiency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 16, 2026, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, today announced that its Connected Services solutions now support approximately 20 commercial fleets, with nearly 2,000 connected commercial vehicles in North America. The milestone reflects growing fleet adoption of actionable battery intelligence designed to support uptime, maintenance planning and operational efficiency.

Clarios Connected Services turns battery and charging-system data into predictive insights that help fleets identify developing issues and take the appropriate action before they lead to downtime. This enables more proactive maintenance, better operational planning and more informed decision-making across trucks as well as refrigerated and liftgate trailers.

One example of growing customer adoption is Paragon Freight, which recently selected Battery ManagerTM to improve visibility into battery and charging-system performance across its fleet.

"Our goal is simple: maximize uptime and reduce operational surprises," said Nikola Trajkovic, President of Paragon Freight. "Battery Manager gives us visibility into battery and charging-system performance, helping our team identify issues before they become breakdowns. That allows us to plan maintenance more effectively and keep our trucks on the road."

“Fleet operators don't need more data. They need actionable intelligence that helps them make better decisions," said Cagatay Topcu, Vice President, Connected Services at Clarios. "The growing adoption of Connected Services reflects the increasing value fleets place on battery intelligence and predictive insights. By helping customers identify potential issues earlier, optimize maintenance planning, and reduce unplanned downtime, we enable fleets to keep vehicles on the road and operate more efficiently."

Connected Services is built on a combination of proprietary battery intelligence algorithms, cloud-based analytics, and connected hardware that continuously monitors battery health, state of charge, and charging-system performance. Fleet managers receive visibility into battery conditions and can proactively address issues before they disrupt operations.

The Connected Services portfolio includes:

Battery ManagerTM, which provides visibility into battery health and charging-system performance.

Battery Manager ProTM, a fully managed Battery-as-a-Service offering that combines continuous monitoring, predictive replacement planning, and delivery of replacement batteries when needed.

IdleLessTM, which helps fleets reduce unnecessary idling and improve operational efficiency.

Trailer Battery ManagerTM, which expands battery intelligence to refrigerated and liftgate trailers and supports improved fleet reliability.

The continuing adoption of Connected Services is also generating new operational insights. Clarios is seeing increasing demand from fleets seeking predictive maintenance capabilities, greater electrical-system visibility, and practical recommendations that help maintenance teams focus their efforts where they create the greatest value.

“Connected Services is not about batteries alone,” added Topcu.“It is about helping fleet operators make better operational decisions and turning battery data into meaningful business outcomes."

Visitors to ATA Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE 2026) can learn more about Connected Services and meet the Clarios team at Booth #25093 in the Charlotte Convention Center.

About Clarios Connected Services

Clarios Connected Services transforms battery and charging-system data into actionable fleet intelligence through the use of connected hardware, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The platform helps fleet operators improve visibility, reduce downtime, optimize maintenance planning, and support more efficient fleet operations.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus, advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

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+49 173 99975410

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Clarios Connected Services: Driving Fleet Efficiency