Fabric.AI To Participate In Live Youtube“Ask Me Anything” Panel From Nasdaq Marketsite On The Future Of AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck” to feature Fabric.AI Senior Strategic Advisor James Altucher in a discussion of the technologies needed to support AI's continued growth

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or the“Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced that James Altucher, Fabric.AI's Senior Strategic Advisor, will join Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson of its development partner Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), and AI expert Cortney Harding for a live YouTube“Ask Me Anything” panel. Hosted by Kopin and titled “The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck,” the event will stream live from Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on October 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The event will explore the infrastructure challenges accompanying AI's rapid expansion, including data center capacity, energy demands, data movement and networking constraints. Panelists will discuss optical interconnect technologies and other innovations that could help improve the efficiency and scalability of future AI systems. Investors, technology professionals and other interested viewers are invited to join the livestream and submit questions in real time.

The panel will feature:



James Altucher, Senior Strategic Advisor, Fabric.AI

Cortney Harding, AI and Emerging Technology Expert and Founder, Friends with Holograms Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson, Kopin Corporation

“As AI systems grow, moving data efficiently between processors is becoming increasingly important to the performance and economics of the entire data center,” said James Altucher, Fabric.AI Senior Strategic Advisor.“This discussion will examine the infrastructure bottlenecks facing the industry and the technologies that could help address them. We look forward to answering questions and discussing what it will take to support the next phase of AI growth.”

Fabric.AI is jointly developing Neural I/oTM with Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN). The MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology is designed to address data-movement bottlenecks in AI infrastructure through massively parallel optical channels.

Event Details

Event: The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck

Format: Live YouTube Ask Me Anything (AMA)

Date: October 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Broadcast Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York City

Livestream: Live From NYC: The Trillion Dollar AI Bottleneck



Viewers can access the event through the link above and submit questions during the live discussion.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/oTM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin's liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplayTM architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at

Follow Kopin on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/oTM platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties - including development, integration and manufacturing risks - that could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

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Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

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