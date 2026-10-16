Kerivan-Lane Strengthens Its One-Stop Home Comfort Approach Across Greater Boston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kerivan-Lane highlights scheduled heating & furnace maintenance & automatic fuel delivery to help Greater Boston homeowners stay comfortable throughout winter.

- Chris Lane, President of Kerivan-Lane.

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerivan-Lane is emphasizing its one-stop winter home comfort approach through scheduled heating and furnace maintenance, dependable fuel delivery, emergency heating assistance, and payment options for eligible customers.

Ahead of the 2026-2027 heating season, the Needham-based company is highlighting how these established services work together to help Greater Boston households prepare for and manage their winter heating needs.

For customers in Needham, Wellesley, Newton, Natick, and surrounding Massachusetts communities, this approach connects routine equipment care, seasonal fuel planning, and access to heating repairs through one local provider. Together, these services help local households prepare for cold weather and manage equipment concerns and seasonal heating costs.

"Our customers count on us to keep their homes warm through the winter. Regular maintenance and dependable fuel delivery are central to that responsibility. Bringing these services together helps us better support the homeowners and communities we serve." Chris Lane, President of Kerivan-Lane.

Kerivan-Lane's oil and gas heating service plans combine annual efficiency tune-ups and safety inspections with priority scheduling for enrolled customers. The company also provides 24/7 heating service for urgent equipment concerns, subject to applicable service terms and charges.

Kerivan-Lane uses weather conditions, degree-day calculations, and historical fuel consumption to estimate delivery schedules, reducing the need for customers to arrange each order individually. The company also supplies premium BioHeat heating oil and propane, serving households with different heating systems.

To help customers manage seasonal fuel expenses, the EasyPay Budget Plan spreads estimated costs across the July-to-June budget year for eligible automatic oil delivery customers. Payments depend on enrollment timing and estimated usage and may be adjusted during the budget period.

For more information about heating services, fuel delivery, maintenance plans, and service availability, visit kerivanlane or call (781) 444-0279.

The full list of communities served is available at kerivanlane/service-areas.

About Kerivan-Lane

With roots dating to 1922 as a plumbing and heating contractor, Kerivan-Lane is a family-owned and family-operated home comfort company headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. The company expanded into heating oil delivery in 1954, ductless heating and air conditioning in 2009, and propane delivery and installation in 2012.

Serving Greater Boston and surrounding communities, the company provides heating oil and propane delivery, diesel fuel delivery, oil and gas heating services, air conditioning, plumbing, water heater installation and service, and maintenance plans.

Lane Bandanza

Kerivan-Lane

+1 781-444-0279

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Kerivan-Lane Strengthens Its One-Stop Home Comfort Approach Across Greater Boston News Provided By Hughes Media October 16, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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