Haitian-American Broward Community Servant Pursues Eleventh Academic Degree, Focusing On Faith And Homelessness

Serving with the Circle of Brotherhood at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Woody R. Clermont builds on a 38-year educational journey, combining advanced studies, community service, and recent literary honors.BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA - October 2026 - Haitian-American author, educator, and community servant Woody R. Clermont is pursuing his eleventh academic degree, a Doctor of Organizational Leadership and Innovation at City Vision University, focusing on how faith-based organizations and rescue missions can improve services for people experiencing homelessness in South Florida.The doctoral pursuit follows Clermont's completion of his tenth academic degree, a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Liberty University, in summer 2026. He graduated with distinction for maintaining a perfect 4.0 across 36 credits. His academic journey spans nearly four decades and includes two associate degrees (including computer science), three bachelor's degrees (mathematics, business, and political science), four master's degrees (including economics and data analytics), and a Juris Doctor.That journey began at Regis High School in New York City, where Clermont graduated in 1988. Regis, a tuition-free Jesuit institution, is known for its competitive admissions process, including a rigorous entrance examination and multiple interviews. The school currently ranks No. 1 among Catholic high schools in America according to Niche.Clermont credits Regis with establishing the intellectual discipline, commitment to scholarship, and appreciation for service that have influenced his educational and professional pursuits.“Regis taught me that education is more than collecting credentials. It is about developing the intellectual tools, discipline, and sense of responsibility necessary to serve others,” Clermont said.His current doctoral research focuses on the intersection of faith, nonprofit leadership, organizational innovation, and homelessness. He is particularly interested in how rescue missions, religious organizations, and community partnerships can strengthen services for unhoused individuals while addressing the underlying challenges of addiction, instability, unemployment, and social isolation.Clermont's commitment to community service extends beyond academia. He attends New Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he previously participated in prison ministry. He is a lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, and is involved with Kiwanis International and the Circle of Brotherhood, organizations committed to service, leadership, and community improvement.Alongside his academic pursuits, Clermont continues to receive recognition for his literary work. In 2026, two of his books received Regal Summit Book Awards: A Lack of Medical Ethics in the History category and The Negro from Nazareth: What Would Jesus Do? in the Non-Fiction category.He was also named a Laureate/Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards in connection with The Fractal Self: A Framework for Distributed Identity and Shared Consequence. The recognition will be celebrated during the Impact Author Festival and Gala Weekend, scheduled for January 30–31, 2027, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona.Additionally, Clermont received a Bronze Medal in the Science Fiction/Fantasy category for Thirteen: The City of Thorns at the 2026 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President's Book Awards, held August 1, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace.The awards reflect Clermont's diverse interests, ranging from medical history and theological inquiry to philosophy, social issues, and imaginative fiction. He has authored more than 40 books through Woody Clermont Book Publications.Despite his extensive educational accomplishments, Clermont views his latest doctoral undertaking as an opportunity to apply decades of learning to practical community challenges.“Earning another degree is not the ultimate objective,” Clermont said.“The real question is whether the knowledge we acquire can help us improve lives. My hope is that this research contributes to stronger faith-based organizations and more effective responses to homelessness.”For Clermont, the pursuit of an eleventh degree represents a continuation of the values he embraced as a young Regis student: academic excellence, faith, perseverance, and service to others.About Woody R. ClermontWoody R. Clermont is a Haitian-American author, educator, and community servant based in Broward County, Florida. He holds ten academic degrees and is pursuing a doctorate in Organizational Leadership and Innovation (DOLI). His books are published through Woody Clermont Book Publications.Media ContactWoody Clermont Book PublicationsAuthor: Woody R. ClermontWebsite:Media Inquiries: Via author's website

Woody R. Clermont

Woody Clermont Book Publications

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Haitian-American Broward Community Servant Pursues Eleventh Academic Degree, Focusing on Faith and Homelessness News Provided By Woody Clermont Book Publications October 16, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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