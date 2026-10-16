Satish Jha's Owed To Every Child Launched At India International Centre

Book Launch - Owe to Every Child at India International Center, New Delhi

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New book examines Deendayal Upadhyay's educational vision and asks what society owes a child before expecting anything in return

- Satish JhaNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owed to Every Child: Deendayal Upadhyay's Educational Vision and What Became of It, by journalist, entrepreneur and education technologist Satish Jha, was launched today at the India International Centre during the 19th India CSR Leadership Summit.Sudhakar Singh, Member of Parliament, attended as Chief Guest. K. N. Shrivastava, Director of the India International Centre; Sita Ram Gupta, rural development veteran; and Rusen Kumar, Founder and Editor of India CSR, released the book alongside the author.Published by Edufront Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the book addresses a question with implications for government, educational institutions and corporate social responsibility: what does a republic owe a child before it asks what the child will return?Jha reconstructs Deendayal Upadhyay's educational ideas and examines their philosophical foundations, institutional implications and subsequent interpretation. Drawing on original writings and later educational experience, he distinguishes what Upadhyay argued from what has subsequently been attributed to him.The inquiry addresses public financing, educational autonomy, the development of the whole person, mother-tongue instruction, access to English and the universality of science. It brings Upadhyay's propositions into conversation with Amartya Sen's capabilities, Paulo Freire's dialogical education and B. R. Ambedkar's challenge to inherited hierarchy. It also examines national education policies and the institutional experience of Vidya Bharati.“Education is among society's most consequential obligations,” said the publisher, Edufront Technologies Pvt. Ltd.“This book asks readers to judge educational commitments by their intellectual foundations, their institutional consequences and, ultimately, what they make possible for children. We are pleased to bring this inquiry into public discussion.”The book has received detailed critical attention from Professor Suresh Deman in The American Bazaar and Counterview. Writing in The American Bazaar, Deman described its method as operating“less like a shrine than a courtroom.” His reviews highlighted its treatment of education as an entitlement and its distinction between testing educational propositions and judging the political practice of those who claim their inheritance.“For the CSR community, this book raises a question that extends beyond funding individual projects,” said Rusen Kumar, Founder and Editor of India CSR.“How do our commitments help create conditions in which every child can learn? Its release at the summit connects social investment with its larger purpose: enabling children to develop their abilities and shape their futures.”Owed to Every Child extends the inquiry developed in Jha's The Full Plate and The Learning State. The first examines the incompleteness of educational provision; the second considers the institutional capability needed to sustain learning; the new book investigates the moral obligation underlying both.“The starting point of this book is the child,” said Satish Jha.“I examine Upadhyay's educational ideas because an intellectual inheritance deserves to be understood and questioned. The test is what those ideas make possible in a child's life: the ability to understand, to exercise judgment and to pursue a future that is not prescribed by the circumstances of birth.”Jha added:“Education must give children the freedom to question what they inherit, including the ideas of those who educate them. Our obligation begins before we know what a child will become or what economic return that child might produce.”The launch brought the book's central questions to a forum concerned with corporate responsibility and social development: how educational commitments can be translated into institutions capable of honouring them.Satish Jha initiated the founding of Jansatta, the Indian Express Group's Hindi daily, and later edited Dinamaan of the Times Group. His subsequent career spans corporate technology, entrepreneurship and educational institution building, including leadership of One Laptop per Child India. He is the author of The Full Plate, The Learning State and Owed to Every Child.Title: Owed to Every Child: Deendayal Upadhyay's Educational Vision and What Became of ItAuthor: Satish JhaPublisher: Edufront Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Released: 16 October 2026, India International Centre, New DelhiOccasion: 19th India CSR Leadership Summit

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Satish Jha's Owed to Every Child Launched at India International Centre News Provided By Pinewood Systems October 16, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, World & Regional



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