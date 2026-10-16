NSG Raising Day: PM Modi Hails Force For Fight Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the National Security Guard (NSG) for leading the nation's fight against terrorism.

In a post on social media platform X on the 42nd Raising Day of the elite, nodal anti-terror force, PM Modi said, "Greetings to the personnel of the National Security Guard on their Raising Day. They embody courage, precision and an unwavering commitment to duty."

"Their steadfast vigil against terrorism and their readiness to protect our people and vital national assets inspire immense confidence and pride," the Prime Minister said in the X post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the NSG's Black Cat commandos for their valour and service to the country.

"Raising Day greetings to the warriors of the National Security Guard. The @nsgblackcats has blown up every terror threat to India with the fury of the storms and guarded the nation with steely courage, flawless professionalism and valiant sacrifices. Salute to the martyrs of the force," Home Minister Shah said.

The Indian Army also greeted the personnel of the elite force.

In a post on X, the Army said, "#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy extend warm greetings and best wishes to All Ranks, #Veterans and Families of the National Security Guard, #NSG on the occasion of 42nd Raising Day."

NSG Director General (DG), Brighu Srinivasan, also extended warm greetings and best wishes to all ranks and their families on its 42nd Raising Day.

In a post on X, Srinivasan said, "Built on a legacy of courage, sacrifice and operational excellence, the Black Cats embody the Nation's unwavering resolve against terrorism."

"On this proud occasion, NSG reaffirms the Force's commitment, as India's National Nodal Counter-Terror Force, to maintaining the highest standards of preparedness, professionalism and operational excellence in the service of the Nation," the NSG DG added.

In an earlier statement on X, the NSG said, "On its 42nd Raising Day, #NSG hosted the Inaugural Dr. S. Subramanian Lecture at BPR&D Auditorium in New Delhi. The annual Series honours Padma Shri S. Subramanian, IPS (Retd.), Founder Director of the SPG and former DG of NSG and CRPF."

"The NSG Director General accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, General N.S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs Secretary," it added.

"The Chief of Defence Staff (General N.S. Raja Subramani) delivered the inaugural lecture on the evolving security landscape and the need for jointness and coordination. Senior officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, CAPFs and Police, along with NSG officers and personnel, attended the lecture," it said.