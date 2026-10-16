'Thinking Of Himself As Bhagat Singh': Giriraj Singh Hits Out At CJP's Dipke

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised Abhijeet Dipke, alleging that the latter was thinking of "himself as Bhagat Singh," and called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder a "terrorist".

This comes a day after the CJP chief accused the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ordering a crackdown on protesters in order to "protect only one man, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar" and announced a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh alleged:“He (Dipke) is under the misconception that he has become Bhagat Singh. These people are terrorists. He first came as a representative of the youth, but has now become a representative of the Aam Aadmi Party, Rahul Gandhi and the 'tukde-tukde gang'. Strict action must be taken against those who spread anarchy. He is not Bhagat Singh and should not live under this misconception.”

On the Supreme Court issuing a notice to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress and other INDIA Bloc leaders, seeking a response regarding the Opposition's October 12 protest march to the apex court, the Union Minister urged the LoP to be cautious about the position he holds.

"Rahul Gandhi is LoP but his working style is below the Cockroach Janta Party leaders. He is filled with arrogance and thinks that the right to sit on India's throne has only been granted to the Nehru-Gandhi family," he claimed.

Accusing the LoP of being jealous of Prime Minister Modi, Giriraj Singh alleged: "He (Rahul) thinks why PM Modi, the son of a poor and marginalised family, who was a tea seller, is sitting there?"

Singh alleged, "Rahul Gandhi wants to destroy the country in his hunger for power because he cannot come to power by winning elections. If he could, he would have thought of those states where the Congress has been out of power for decades."

"With the same arrogance, he went to the Supreme Court with a big army (of protesters). He should apologise to the apex court as well as to the country," Singh added.

The Opposition leaders, student organisations, civil society members and the Cockroach Janta Party have been staging demonstrations against the CEC over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they say have led to the names of over 13 crore voters being removed from the draft voter list.