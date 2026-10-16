NSG 42Nd Raising Day: PM Modi Hails Force's Courage, Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the National Security Guard (NSG) on the occasion of its 42nd Raising Day, declaring that their readiness to protect the people and the country's vital national assets continues to inspire immense confidence and pride among citizens. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the NSG embody courage, precision, and an unwavering commitment to duty. "Greetings to the personnel of the National Security Guard on their Raising Day. They embody courage, precision and an unwavering commitment to duty. Their steadfast vigil against terrorism and their readiness to protect our people and vital national assets inspire immense confidence and pride," said PM Modi.

Leaders pay tribute on NSG Raising Day

Alongside PM Modi, several political leaders extended their greetings to the NSG on its 42nd Raising Day. BJP President Nitin Nabin offered salutations to NSG personnel, declaring that the force's exceptional courage and dedication to national security are a matter of immense pride for every Indian. "Warm greetings to all personnel of the National Security Guard on their Raising Day. The NSG's exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication to national security are a matter of immense pride for every Indian. We salute the NSG personnel for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and pay solemn tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their valour and dedication stand as a testament to the highest traditions of service to the nation," said Nabin.

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the NSG's unwavering readiness and devotion to duty embody the highest traditions of service. "On NSG Raising Day, India honours the brave personnel of the National Security Guard for their courage, discipline and exceptional professionalism in confronting the gravest threats to national security. Their unwavering readiness and devotion to duty embody the highest traditions of service," said Pradhan.

Ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that the NSG force's readiness to confront extraordinary challenges and protect the nation reflects their supreme commitment to national security. "On the Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG), I salute our brave NSG personnel for their exemplary courage, unwavering dedication and highest standards of professionalism. Their readiness to confront extraordinary challenges and protect the nation reflects their supreme commitment to national security. We honour their sacrifices and selfless service and salute these courageous warriors for their invaluable contribution to keeping India safe," said Nabi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the NSG personnel, describing them as warriors who have thwarted terror threats to India with courage, professionalism and sacrifices.“Raising Day greetings to the warriors of the National Security Guard. The NSG Black Cats have blown up every terror threat to India with the fury of the storms and guarded the nation with steely courage, flawless professionalism and valiant sacrifices. Salute to the martyrs of the force,” he wrote on X.

About the National Security Guard

The National Security Guard (NSG) is celebrating its 42nd Raising Day on October 16, 2026. The NSG is a federal contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities. Popularly called Black Cats, it is a force equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It was established in 1986. (ANI)

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