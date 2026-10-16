Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot Receives Warm Farewell At Lok Bhavan

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot recently completed his tenure, prompting Lok Bhavan officials to organise a farewell event in his honour. The event brought together officers, staff members and colleagues who had worked with him during his time in office. Addressing the gathering, Gehlot described it as a privilege to serve Karnataka and its people. He said he had learned a great deal from the state and its people, praising their warmth and affection.

“I have learned a lot from the land of Karnataka and its loving people. I have served the people of the state with loyalty and honesty,” he said.

Gehlot thanked the officers, staff members and colleagues at Lok Bhavan for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure. He acknowledged their contributions and expressed appreciation for their assistance during his time in office. Lok Bhavan officials and staff members also shared their experiences of working with him, commending his guidance, support and encouragement. They described working under his leadership as a valuable learning experience.

The Lok Bhavan team expressed its gratitude to Gehlot for his service and wished him the very best in his future endeavours and continued public service.

Dr Sudha Yadav Appointed as Karnataka Governor

The central government recently appointed Dr Sudha Yadav as the new Governor of Karnataka, alongside announcing gubernatorial changes in several other states. Former Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur was appointed Governor of Kerala, replacing Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was relieved of his duties in the state. Braj Mohan Ram was appointed Governor of Odisha, while Dr Dhal Singh Bisen was named Governor of Uttarakhand. Dushyant Gautam was appointed Governor of Sikkim.