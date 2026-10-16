Want Green Card? US Court Orders Reopening Of 2027 Lottery For 55,000 Applicants

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US federal court has directed the government to reopen registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery, which offers a pathway to permanent residency, or Green Cards, to eligible applicants from around the world.

District Judge Jinsook Ohta ordered the US Department of State to restart the registration process after it failed to open within the scheduled period. The Donald Trump administration opposed the programme and later argued that it was too late to begin registration for this year, Times of India reported (TOI).

Under the latest ruling, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been directed to reopen the registration window and allow eligible applicants to submit their entries. The order follows a lawsuit filed by Red Eagle Law against Rubio in August.

What did the court order?

Judge Ohta directed the State Department to publicly announce the registration dates, the website where applicants can submit their entries, and the eligibility requirements for participating in the lottery.

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“The announcement shall identify the opening and closing dates of the registration period, the website through which individuals may submit electronic entries, and the requirements for participating in the program”.

The judge also instructed the department to share these details through its usual public communication channels, including the Federal Register.

The court has ordered the registration window to remain open for 30 days. During this period, the State Department must accept electronic applications from individuals who meet the programme's eligibility and documentation requirements.

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The department must also inform selected applicants and process their applications according to its established procedures.

US changes rules for Green Card applications

Separately, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced a policy earlier this year that requires foreign nationals staying temporarily in the US to return to their home countries to apply for permanent residency, subject to exceptions in extraordinary circumstances.

“From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a green card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Zach Kahler, a spokesman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, was quoted as saying by TOI.

The policy was outlined in a memo directing immigration officers to assess relevant circumstances and information on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether an exception should be granted.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees USCIS, reiterated the requirement, stating: "An alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply,"

According to the immigration authority, the change is intended to free up agency resources so that officials can focus on processing other applications.